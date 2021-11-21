Livia Brito shows off her micro waist and her flirty abdomen | Instagram

The flirtatious actress and model of Cuban origin Livia Brito, once again conquered her millions of fans thanks to a couple of videos that she recently shared, in them we see her show off her waist and therefore her abdomen as a result of the gym.

The marked abdomen of the protagonist of the telenovela “La Desalmada” has caused a great sensation on social networks, because on several occasions she has shown the secret to show off an exquisite figure like hers.

Livia brito She tends to pamper her followers with her publications, which is why on some occasions she has been given the task of publishing content related to the results of the gym, surely so that her light babies, as she says, have the opportunity to have a perfect body .

Of course, the anatomy of all people is completely different, perhaps there are some people who would take a little longer to achieve a figure like the one in actress, but it is not something impossible, for this Brito Pestana shares something with which many could help themselves.

The beautiful actress with hazel eyes tends to use girdles that help mark her waist, next to her abdomen, in her videos she mentions that it is important to use a cream to cause more heat in this part of the body, later she is ready to use her girdle.

The cream she uses helps to reduce the areas where you use it, she smears it on her waist, but mentions that you can also put it on your hips or any other area you want, lower a little, after using her wonder girdle and adjust it you can start with your daily routine.

According to the official Always Fit page, a company that Livia Brito is probably the owner since she already has time promoting these garments, which you can also wear throughout the day since they give you lumbar support and improve your posture.

Each of Livia Brito’s reductive girdles have a cost of $ 1,042.00 Mexican pesos, there are three sizes, medium, large and extra large, the same design can be found in six different colors between black, pink, lilac, red, gray and blue.

Like the singer and businesswoman Noelia, the Cuban flirt has entered the world of entrepreneurship and will surely do quite well.