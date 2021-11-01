Livia Brito, the Latin Tomb Raider, captivates everyone in black | Instagram

Livia Brito reappears in the middle of the celebration of Halloween in a black suit in which she looks like “Lara Croft”, the character of “tomb Raider“, captivating everyone from his Instagram account.

The “Cuban actress“, Livia Brito, figured sheathed in a leather trousers which completely clung to her legs and made her look like the character that would immortalize herself. Angelina Jolie by embodying Lara Croft.

Livia brito, He chose to wear another costume in the middle of the Halloween celebration in which he wore an outfit in black leather pants and tight straps in the waist area that run through his curvy silhouette.

CLICK HERE TO SEE ONE OF THE PHOTOGRAPHS

Livia Brito, celebrates Halloween in costumes of Little Red Riding Hood and “Tomb Raider”. Photo: Instagram Capture

A short black top exposed the marked waist of the actress from The soulless, who recreated the character with every detail, including the beauty look by wearing a braid updo that fell on one of its sides.

Tomb Raider costume, wrote the 35-year-old famous, which she accompanied with a sticker on the top that reads “Happy Halloween.”

Livia Brito Pestana, showed herself to her fans as the brave woman capable of facing all obstacles, just as the protagonist of the epic action film did.

In the midst of various positions, the interpreter of Fernanda Linares placeholder image He is shown to his followers before whom he points with an artifact in his hand.

Likewise, the popular actress of “Yolanda Cadena Lesmes“one of his most successful characters in the novel-series,”The Pilot“He shared another of the images from his official account where until today, the prominent Instagram personality has accumulated 6.6 million followers.

The sacrifices are decided by you, the losses are decided by you, #liviabrito #laracroft #tombraider #costume #happyhalloween, is read in one of the messages that accompanied another of the postcards by the native of Ciégo de Ávila, Cuba.

The actress who debuted in 2010 in the novel “Triumph of Love” immediately became the target of reactions from users on Instagram.

Wow, I love Tomb Raider, I love hugs, I love you so much, Beautiful, I love you Livi, among other comments, were the reactions to the television presenter.

Brito Pestana, who collaborated in Dancing for a dream, shared the images around 16 hours ago, accumulating 85,867 likes in one of the snapshots.