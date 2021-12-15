Livia Brito from the bathtub, her lace bodysuit captivates them | Instagram

Livia Brito reappears again but this time, from the bathtub, she wore a flirty lace look that would leave everyone captivated.

The “Cuban actress“, Livia Brito, reappears in one of the many snapshots that circulate from a fan page, the one from Ciego de Ávila, surprises everyone with a look that would leave more than one breathless.

The curvy performer of “Fernanda linares placeholder image“, Livia Brito who appeared in” La Desalmada “, a melodrama inspired by the Colombian hit:” La Dama de Troya “, which starred alongside José Ron, appeared with a very flirtatious look with a lace bodysuit with which she showed from the bathtub.

Livia Brito from the bathtub, her lace bodysuit captivates them. Photo: Instagram Capture

The remembered protagonist of “The Pilot“, a novel in which she played” Yolanda Cadena Lesmes “for two seasons (2017-2018), she wore” Divina “as the description of the image says and it did not take long for the users of the account to corroborate it between reactions and various comments.

Beautiful lady, Very beautiful, What a beauty of a woman you are, love Livia, Bella, Little thing so cute, Omg nice body.

A bombardment of hearts and expressions of affection dedicated to Livia Brito Pestana, flooded the image in which the beautiful woman with hazel eyes caught them with her beautiful gaze.

The famous, who debuted in 2010 in the soap opera, “Triumph of Love“who on July 21 celebrated its 35th anniversary.

The photo was accompanied by another postcard in which the “model” who also collaborated as a presenter in “Dancing for a Dream“, Livia Brito Pestana figure submerged in the tub surrounded by daisies in blue.

The “theater actress”, who participated in works such as “The Postman”, and in the cinema with productions such as “The Perfect Dictatorship” and “Flying Low”, took a few relaxing moments which she shared with her followers.

The “queen of tik tok“, and Instagram celebrity in which to date it accumulates 6.7 million subscribers, and has become one of the favorites of the application.

The faithful assiduous to the fitness life has distinguished herself by documenting her training through the various platforms where she is very active to provide varied and fun content to her loyal fans.

From his routines to keep fit, as well as lively choreography the “youtuber“He unleashes his creativity to provide good times for his fans.