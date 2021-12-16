Livia Brito shakes her silhouette with a catchy rhythm on Tik Tok | Instagram

Livia Brito reappears in a video in which she once again turns on the rhythm in a new video in which she shakes her curves from Tik Tok, the interpreter was celebrating something very special.

The actress Livia Brito, who has shown to be quite a “social media celebrity“He shared a video in which he appears imposing all the rhythm in a choreography.

Livia brito, was shown in a very animated video in which she shakes her charming figure and distills her dance skills, this, while celebrating having reached a new number of subscribers.

10.8 million on Tik Tok … Thank you so much babies !!! It is read in the publication of the original one from Ciégo de Ávila, Cuba.

Livia Brito shakes her silhouette with a catchy beat on Tik Tok. Photo: Instagram Capture

The pretty one “cuban“She showed her skillful steps and with a sporty outfit in blue, the famous 35-year-old shook her figure and, incidentally, even her long hair.

Livia Brito Pestana, who made her debut in the telenovela, “Triumph of Love“In 2010, when playing the role of Fernanda Sandoval, she was crowned the” queen of Tik Tok “by frequently sharing varied content on the application.

The remembered “Yolanda Cadena Lesmes” in the series-novel, “The Pilot“(2017-2018) in addition to other productions such as” Ab! Smo de Pasión “(2012),” De que te quiero te quiero “(2013-2014)” Italian girl is coming to marry “(2014-2015),” Doctors : Life Line “(2019-2020), to name a few, was once again the sensation.

The “model“Whoever was born on July 21, 1986 has distinguished himself by his love of fitness life and it is through the platforms that he shares his training routines, or some of the moments of his life.

The stage actress in works such as “El Postero” and films such as “The Perfect Dictatorship“He shared from moments in the middle of his recordings, and has even documented some of his travels.

The actor’s daughter, Rolando Brito and Gertrudis Pestana, takes advantage of any pleasant moment to provide a fun moment for her millions of subscribers.

On some of these occasions, the presenter of “Dancing for a Dream“She has also shared some cameos with her coach and sentimental partner, Mariano Martínez, who has become inseparable from the artist.