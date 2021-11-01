Livia Brito looks like a flirty little red riding hood for Halloween | Instagram

The flirtatious actress of Cuban origin Livia Brito shared some flirtatious videos where he showed a rather daring costume, it was the little red riding hood!

It seems that any garment that Livia brito protagonist of the Mexican telenovela “La Desalmada” has become a delicacy for the wolf in the story of the red Riding Hood, because in one of her videos she appears accompanied by one precisely.

During this October 31 it is normal that throughout the day we find costumes of people and celebrities celebrating Halloween.

Despite the fact that a photo of Tom Rider’s character appears in his feed, through his stories he also shared a costume of this famous fairy tale character.

Apparently another famous personality from social networks and who by the way is Mexican and who worked for Televisa just like Livia Brito is wearing this same outfit, although of course with a totally different design from that of the Cuban, we are talking about Yanet García.

Livia brito She is wearing a micro dress and fishnet stockings in black as well as the well-known red cape of that well-known character, accompanied by a pair of high boots in black.

The model and actress announced that on her YouTube channel her light babies could find several costumes that they had chosen, without a doubt some will not hesitate to look for said video right away.

Unlike Brito Pestana, the outfit of the former weather girl is even more revealing than that of the beautiful actress, both being different, it could be a bit difficult to choose one of the two, since both attract attention.

Livia’s posts were a couple of hours ago, as for those of the former weather girl, it was two days ago, posing from behind, although today she uploaded a new photo posing head-on.

This costume is perhaps one of the most used every year, we always find variations, but it is undoubtedly the style that the 26-year-old Cuban is using, one of the most frequent to find on the street on October 31.

Could it be that Brito wanted to ask for sweets or simply wanted to get ready for a party, as older people who no longer ask for sweets are used to, although surely more than one of them will have been left with the idea of ​​going house to house again with a bag asking some sweet.