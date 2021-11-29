Livia Brito very flirtatious, trains powerful silhouette in the gym | Instagram

Livia Brito shared a series of Instagram stories in which she appears from the gym where she is very willing to say goodbye to calories.

The “actress“, Livia Brito, reappears from the gym where she shared a video moments before starting with the powerful routine that would tone her silhouette.

Livia brito, is one of the most beautiful actresses on television and her consistency with training is frequently reflected through images or videos that she shares from her social networks.

Now yes, babies, the training has already begun, we are going with brown billet, it causes me a lot of emotion when we start the training because it is like saying now it is going to form, you could hear “Livi” in the first seconds of the video.

Livia Brito very flirtatious, trains a powerful silhouette in the gym. Photo: Instagram Capture

The interpreter of “The soulless“She was more than ready to exercise and keep at bay that silhouette to which she has invested all her effort, this was stated once again by the remembered actress of”The Pilot“, in two seasons (2017-2018), who appears in the company of his partner and coach, Yosmi Mariano.

The “queen of tik tok“She can boast of a spectacular figure, and although she assures that she does not deprive herself of any whim to achieve it, the truth is that the” native of Ciégo de Ávila “shows a lot of discipline to keep her envied measures at bay.

The interpreter of “Fernanda Linares placeholder image“In” Triumph of love “(2010),” Abismo de pas! ón “(2012),” De que te quiero te quiero “(2013-2014), among many others, frequently captivates his” aliens “, as he calls to his fans, who have been increasing especially on social networks.

The “youtuber“, also a prominent Instagram personality, has up to now 6.7 million followers, who faithfully follow in the footsteps of the”Cuban actressa “, who will also collaborate in productions such as” Médicos: Línea de vida “(2019-2020).

In the video clip, Livia Brito Pestana, who wears a tight bodysuit with a snake skin print and a black sleeveless blouse, assiduous in the fitness life does not appear alone, since her partner, @Yosmimariano, whom she also tagged in the recording, appears training in one of the teams.

The artist’s personal trainer is in charge of ensuring that the silhouette of the “former presenter of Bailando por un Sueño” is on the right track, as seen to this day.