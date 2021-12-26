Livia Brito shares a vacation from the beach in Xcaret | Instagram

Livia Brito reappeared in one of her most recent videos to one of her favorite places, a romantic getaway to Xcaret

The actress, Livia Brito appears in a couple of photographs from which she appears arriving at a heavenly destination in the Mexican Republic.

The interpreter of Fernanda Linares He documented his recent vacations to Xcaret through a recording, from where he summarized his trip in a small video in which the actress from La Desalmada can be seen with her sentimental partner, Mariano Martínez.

Livia Brito shares a vacation from the beach in Xcaret. Photo: Instagram Capture

It should be said that Mariano, the personal trainer and winner of the TV actress, Livia Brito Pestana, has become his faithful companion of adventures.

Magical places in Mexico, so rich to enjoy beautiful landscapes in the Riviera Maya … A place to be in peace, enjoy, have fun, dream, live and forget about everything for a moment. Drink light, come out breathe and give thanks for everything you are living.

Likewise, the native of Ciégo de Ávila, Cuba, added some thanks to all those who collaborated so that she enjoyed this new adventure to the fullest.

Thank you @viajeslili for a beautiful experience in #xcaretarte #xcaret an incredible vacation, #liviabrito #vacations #rivieramaya #xcaret #increible #family #enjoy #live

The material would only be shared 4 days ago shows since the arrival of the remembered collaborator of the novel series “The Pilot“, who in the first seconds of the video added a message that reads:” We reached the Caribbean. “

The artist, who debuted in productions such as “Triumph of Love“In 2010, Livia Brito Pestana looks walking the corridors of the airport accompanied by the corresponding security measures such as the use of face masks, this while she and her partner walk with their suitcases.

The video amassed a total of 87,476 views, and various comments in which its some of its loyal 6.8 million subscribers mentioned that it would have been a great choice on the part of the “queen of Tik Tok “.

In other images, Livia Brito captured some of the most beautiful views such as her journey to the hotel as well as some of the sites within it and where it is appreciated, she had a great time.