Livia Brito, from the sea with her boyfriend, models with very little | Instagram

Livia Brito, figure from the sea with very little, the “cuban“appears on a postcard in which he appears with his beau enjoying a beautiful natural setting.

The pretty actress, Livia Brito, born on July 21, 1986 in Ciégo de Ávila, Cuba, has not stopped surprising her millions of admirers, the interpreter of “The soulless“was the target of various reactions and comments.

With a beautiful sea in the background accompanied by a rainbow, Livia brito, along with his beau, Mariano Martínez and a pet, they opened their arms as a sign of happiness in the middle of what would be their vacation to a paradisiacal destination in Mexico.

Everything is better in color !!! @yosmimariano #Loco #Luna #Brown, wrote the famous 35-year-old, who accompanied a postcard that she shared with her loyal followers.

Livia Brito, from the sea with her boyfriend, models with very little. Photo: Instagram Capture

Livia Brito, who debuted in 2010 in the production of “Triumph of Love“with the role of”Fernanda sandoval“,

The remembered actress of successful soap operas such as “The Pilot“, (2017-2018)” Abismo de Pasión “(2012),” De que te quiero, te quiero “(2013-2014),” Italian girl is coming to get married “, and” Doctors: Line of life “(2019- 2020) among the most recent, shared the post 21 hours ago.

It didn’t take long for the host of “Dancing for a Dream“, was filled with various messages in addition to 78, 121 I like.

“Who is the weakling on the right? The best ones, What are your puppies called, How beautiful I adore them all with love is beautiful, Beautifulss, Amooo, How beautiful Livi !! It is better in color and surrounded by a lot of love … A Big kiss !! Beautiful! Greetings from Brazil! What a beautiful family you are, I love you “.

They were some of the comments on the part of the “aLIVIAnados” towards today “instagram celebrity“who accumulates 6.8 million subscribers.

The also “queen of Tik Tok”, figure in pants and the top of a beach outfit with her back to the camera.

It should be remembered that during the last days of 2021, Livia Brito Pestana undertook a new trip to Xcaret, which she documented through her Instagram stories.

Therefore, an actress from works such as El Postero and films such as “La Dictadura Perfecta” (2014) said goodbye and welcomed the new year with suitcases in hand.