Livia Brito, from the window wastes beauty to her fans

Livia Brito, who has become a prominent popularity on Instagram, reappeared again in a snapshot in which she wasted beauty from a window.

The TV actress Of Cuban origin, Livia Brito, once again conquers her followers in a postcard in which she appears from a window in which she shows her beautiful hazel eyes.

The famous woman, who turned 35 years old on July 21, wore one of her greatest charms, melting her followers with love when she reappeared behind a window.

The interpreter of The soulless she conquered with her beautiful hazel eyes after showing her beautiful face and her hair which left a bit wet.

When you look back, make sure it’s only to gain momentum. Never give up my #Light Babies. Everything has a reason and a reason for being. # Liviabrito #reason #life #moment #enjoy

In the publication that appears on Livia Brito Pestana’s instagram, the beautiful influencer managed to add 103, 328 likes, among various reactions and comments that flooded one of the most recent postcards of the character of “Fernanda linares placeholder image“.

“@liviabritopes Always Hermosaaaa, I love yoy too haha, I love you baby, Alaaa, Chulaaa, I wish you the best always and I hug you with a lot of affection, you know today I don’t feel good bad news has rained on me I hope you don’t really ignore me I wish I had your good vibes, Simply beautiful, Thank you for the advice Livi, Those ojasosss, Beautiful, I love you Livia is very beautiful “.

They were some of the comments that came to the publication of the remembered actress of novels such as “The Pilot“, (2017-2018).

The daughter of actor Rolando Brito and dancer Gertrudis Pestana forged her career since 2010 when she ventured into the telenovela “Triumph of Love“by giving life to Fernanda Sandoval.

They have been projects such as “I love you I love you” (2013-2014) “Italian girl is coming to marry” (2014-2015) “Abismo de Pas! Ón” (2012), “Doctors: Life Line”, among the more recent, those that have shaped the trajectory of Livia Brito Pestana.

Livia Brito Pestana, who is one of the most prominent celebrities on social networks, particularly on Instagram with 6.7 million followers, has also been called the “queen of tik tok“.

One of the favorite hobbies of the “model” is sharing videos of her “babies of light” or “aLIVIAnados” as she calls her followers, who have witnessed the great success that the El Cartero actress has starred on the platforms.

Sharing her training routines or doing a dance, the truth is that Livia Brito manages to amuse her loyal fans who do not miss the opportunity to give her all their support in each publication.