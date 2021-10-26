Livia Brito from Tik Tok, imposes the rhythm in choreography | Instagram

Livia Brito reappeared in a new video in which she imposed the rhythm in a choreography that she shared on the Tik Tok and Instagram platforms.

The “TV actress“Livia Brito drove her loyal fans crazy again by reappearing performing a choreography in which she wore a very casual outfit in a short top and hip pants that exposed her marked abdomen.

Love to dance … is read in the publication of the original from Ciégo de Ávila, Cuba, followed by an emoji of a dancing doll.

Livia Brito imposes the rhythm in choreography in Tik Tok. Photo: Instagram Capture

The actress of “The soulless“He once again showed his skills with dance in a recent choreography that he performed with a series of very well executed steps which provoked various reactions, accumulating a total of 106. 083 I like it.

Livia Brito fell in love with her “aLIVIAnados” again, as she calls her followers by sharing a series of steps in which the interpreter of Fernanda Linares imposed a rhythm with a reggaeton theme.

The “Cuban actress“, Livia Brito, who debuted in Mexico in 2010 when participating in the telenovela”Triumph of Love“He again showed his followers how much he enjoys dancing.

It would be the celebrity of social networks, who has gained a strong popularity on YouTube, Tik Tok and Instagram, the latter platform in which he has 6.3 million subscribers who keep an eye on his publications.

Livia Brito Pestana has found the best way to stay very close to her followers and make them have a fun time in addition to showing her charms and marked silhouette, so it did not take long for them to react to the publication of the “Cuban “.

Every time I see your dance tik toks it makes me so want to dance with you, Beautiful, I Love You, Bella !!!, Holaaaa, Beautiful and with rhythm, Ufff … gorgeous! First, it reads in the comments.

Also, the remembered presenter of “Dancing for a Dream“He also received a shower of emojis with hearts, faces and flames, referring to all the energy that emanates in the recording, as well as its indisputable beauty.

It was in comments who particularly referred to his movements and above all, the beauty of the remembered interpreter of “Fernanda Sandoval”, who in the end stole everyone’s breath.

Some of the users even highlighted some of the best attributes of the now successful “Fernanda Linares”, remembered by many as “The Pilot“and whoever was asked to continue performing more dances.

The actress in the play, “El Cartero”, and productions in Mexican cinema in “La Dictadura Perfecta” “And I don’t know whether to cut my veins or leave them long” causes a whole euphoria in each of her funny actions on networks social.

He has been the star himself recognized with the ACTP Award, TvyNovelas, among others, who has confessed how much he enjoys making videos and sharing them on platforms, which even led her to have some conflicts in the middle of the recordings of the telenovela that she stars alongside José Ron.

It should be remembered that Livia Brito has concentrated for several months on frequently sharing content on her social networks, which she even looked for the time to do it in the middle of the recordings of the soap opera Las Estrellas, as documented by the actress of “Médicos: Línea of life “, in one of his Instagram stories.