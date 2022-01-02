Livia Brito from the closet with a skirt, a very hugged figure | Instagram

Livia Brito gives something to talk about again by appearing in a recent photograph that she shared from her Instagram account, the “cuban“She appears very hugged and with a very flirtatious little skirt from the closet.

The “TV actress“, Livia Brito, who recently appeared in”The soulless“She shared a new snapshot with her 6.8 million subscribers whom she modeled from the closet and in which she is much closer with her partner, Mariano Martínez.

The personal trainer of Livia brito who is also her sentimental partner, they were shown together in a recent postcard in which the “native of Ciégo de Ávila” is surrounded by the waist while allowing herself to be captured from the intimacy of the closet of the interpreter of “Fernanda Linares”.

Livia Brito from the closet with a skirt, a very hugging figure. Photo: Instagram Capture

ien is also remembered in productions such as “The Pilot “, “Doctors: Life Line”, “I love you, I love you” (2013-2014), Italian girl is getting married (2014-2015), “Abyss of Passion” (2012) among others, is a celebrity social networks.

Starting 2022 with everything !! It reads in the message in which he added the tag of @Yosmimariano.

Livia Brito Pestana, who also ventured as a presenter of the reality show “Dancing for a Dream“(2014), she is a faithful assiduous to exercise, which she lets her millions of fans see, whom she calls” aLIVIAnados “, the fruits of her fitness lifestyle.

From inspiring them with various training routines, the famous one born on July 21, 1986, shows the benefits that one of her favorite hobbies has brought her, something she shares and enjoys with her beau.

The actress in plays like “The postman“and film tapes such as” Flying Low “and” The Perfect Dictatorship “, she constantly shares a very diverse content with her followers, from funny videos to some of her trips in which she has precisely appeared accompanied by her boyfriend.

The daughter of actor Rolando Brito and Gertrudis Pestana, was happy to welcome the New Year in which she was also surrounded by love.

It was certainly a great year for today “queen of tik tok“who, in addition to being very popular on the platforms, enjoyed some trips and the resounding success of the telenovela produced by José Alberto” El Güero “Castro.