Livia Brito shakes her body in a rhythmic video of Tik Tok | Instagram

Livia Brito shakes her silhouette with a lot of rhythm in a video of Tik Tok in which he made his followers dance on the popular video platform.

The “actress“, Livia Brito, who just a few weeks ago played Fernanda Linares placeholder image in the telenovela “La Desalmada”, which came to an end on Friday, October 29.

Livia brito, appears in one of the most recent videos from his official account, the “queen of tik tok“, he put his followers to dance and once again left them speechless with his dancing skills.

It is not the first time that Livia Brito Pestana amazes her followers, the remembered actress of “Triumph of Love“, a novel in which he debuted for the first time as Fernanda Sandoval, he has shared his taste for dance and it is through these videos that he lets his followers see it.

Livia Brito shakes her body in a rhythmic video of Tik Tok. Photo: Instagram video capture

Livia Brito Pestana who gave life to remembered characters like “Yolanda Cadena Lesmes” in the novel series “The Pilot“(2017-2018), in” Abyss of passion “(2012) as Paloma González, and Fiorella Bianchi in” Italian girl is getting married “(2014-2015) declared that making videos for social networks is one of their distractions. favorites.

The famous of 37 years, who last July celebrated his anniversary in the middle of a great celebration among his companions of the telenovela produced by José Alberto “El Güero” Castro.

The story you own “youtuber“He starred alongside José Ron and in which he assured, on various occasions he would have been struck by his constant habit of constantly making videos and sharing them on social networks.

However, the actress in works such as “The postman“and films in which” The Perfect Dictatorship “appears, he has remained firm to his liking by continuing to share content on one of his popular social networks.

Whether on Instagram, Youtube or Tik Tok, Livia brito, always manages to keep in touch with his fans, particularly on Instagram where he has increased the number of subscribers considerably with 6.7 million.

The endearing presenter of “Dancing for a Dream“, she also shares exercise routines as well as tips to maintain the silhouette of which she herself has become the ideal example.