Livia Brito in a Christmas look, is “the most beautiful Santa Claus” | Instagram

Livia Brito did not miss the opportunity of this special date to dedicate a message to her followers on Instagram to whom she shared a beautiful message of Christmas.

The cuban, Livia Brito, reappeared in a snapshot in which she wore a very Christmas look that left all her great subscribers club more than captivated in a postcard modeling at the foot of some stairs surrounded by lights and with all the attitude before the arrival of Santa Claus.

The interpreter of “Fernánda Linares” in “The soulless“, she wore a beautiful gray sweater with a printed snow jumpsuit and a very cute detail when wearing a Santa Claus hat.

My #BebesdeLuz I wish you a Merry Christmas, next to your loved ones. It is time to give, time to share and time to love #liviabrito #happynavidad #love #peace #union.

Livia Brito in a Christmas look, distributes Cuban love at Christmas. Photo: Instagram Capture

It did not take long for the remembered actress, born on July 21, 1986, to debut in productions such as “Triumph of Love“, in 2010, accumulated 46, 345 likes in the image that was shared 14 hours ago.

The instagram celebrity, who until today has 6.8 million followers from his official account, has become one of the most acclaimed social networks, so his beloved “aLIVIAnados” as he calls his subscribers, did not hesitate to react with various messages and emojis.

“Teeee I want Baby of light, Also for you beautiful, little my love, kisses, Merry Christmas for you my baby of light I love you !!, Thank you very much, thank you, thank you Livia beautiful also for you a strong hug. Merry Christmas, Thank you Livi , Merry Christmas to you and your family, many blessings for the year 2022, My beautiful little princess I send you many red hearts, my little princess Livia Brito, Good afternoon Livia Brito, I also hope you have a merry Christmas, You are the most Santa Claus of all the earth , you are unique, unmatched. “

It was thus that the admirers of the remembered interpreter of “The Pilot“, corresponded to one more of the publications that the also” queen of Tik Tok “, shared through social networks so this day would not be the exception.

Livia Brito Pestana would consolidate her career with projects such as “Abismo de Pas! Ón” (2012), “De que te quiero te quiero” (2013-2014), “Italian girl is coming to get married” (2014-2015), among many others .

The also actress of “Medicos: Línea de vida”, (2019-2020) recently shared her vacations to Xcaret and has appeared in snapshots with some friends and her partner, Mariano Martínez, with whom in addition to sharing a relationship they also coincide in their taste for a healthy lifestyle.