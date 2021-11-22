Livia Brito, in a white outfit, boasts flirtatious mornings | Instagram

Livia Brito, is shown in a photograph with a white outfit and boasts flirtatious mornings sending a very inspiring message to her followers on Instagram.

The “cuban“, Livia Brito, reappears in a snapshot in which she carries a a white blouse while sharing an inspiring message to his followers.

The “model“, originally from Ciégo de Ávila, Cuba, appears in a carousel of images that Livia Brito Pestana herself shared from her official Instagram account, which is accompanied by a message.

Always look up #Bebe de Luz, the best is yet to come #liviabrito #pic #sunday #night, reads the message that accompanies the publication.

Livia brito, appears from a snapshot on his Instagram account where until today he already has 6.7 million subscribers.

The “TV actress“, Livia Brito Pestana, shared a postcard from an Instagram account 16 hours ago and in which she accumulated a total of 112, 907 likes.

Remembered for starring in melodramas two seasons of “The Pilot“, (2017-2018), Triumph of love (2010), I love you, I love you (2013-2014), Italian girl is coming to marry (2014-2015), Doctors: Life line (2019-2020) Livia Brito Pestana.

The presenter of “Dancing for a Dream“, he was immediately the target of various comments, reactions, among others from his followers.

“Bella, What if … # LoMejorEsPorVenir, @liviabritopes So Beautiful, Precious @liviabritopes, I love you My Queen, oh … woow, THE MOST BEAUTIFUL, ALWAYS, My beautiful little princess Livia Brito you are very beautiful beautiful and precious like a Red rose and you are very beautiful beautiful and precious like a flower, The fourth photo, How beautiful Livia !!! I love the 3 and 4. If you always shine beautiful, She is perfect “.

The remembered actress of works such as “The Postman” and films such as “The Perfect Dictatorship“She recently attended the Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada and her spectacular outfit attracted all eyes in one photograph.

The interpreter of Fernanda Linares in “The soulless“, she wore a maxi dress that highlighted her silhouette and showed her charms with delicate black strappy sneakers.