Livia Brito in dress and boots Does Galilea Montijo dethrone? | Instagram

Livia Brito dethrons the host, showing off a rocker style, the “Cuban actress“, arrived at the Late Night Show program:” Faisy Night “(” Faisy Nights “) with a white shirt dress and black” combat boots “, very much in the style of Galilea Montijo, Livia Brito Pestana, appeared in a moment and paralyzed everyone.

With great dominance “The soulless“, Livia Brito, wore a look that became totally hers in a white shirt dress with a belt made of the same garment that accentuated her marked area at the waist.

Livia Brito Pestana, accompanied him with black flat-soled boots and silver applications on the part that covered his ankles and part of his legs, which were visible to all.

Livia Brito up to the “Faisy Night” program. Photo: Instagram Capture

Undoubtedly a reference to the footwear that Galilea Montijo, Hoy’s host, would frequently wear in several of her appearances and that now Livia brito he looked like a “fashion icon”.

Without a doubt the originally from Ciégo de Ávila, Cuba, took possession at one point of several of the fashion trends imposed by celebrities and particularly “tapatia” such as long dresses with shirt collars and also called “combat boots”.

With a more modern style and an air of rebellion, the “TV actress“He arrived as one of the guest stars on the program hosted by Faisy, Michelle Rodríguez and Mariana Ramírez.

The “youtuber“, who has also become popular as a” Tik Toker “and queen of Instagram with 6.5 million followers, caused quite a stir by becoming the target of various compliments.

However, the presence of the remembered actress from series-novels such as “The Pilot“(2017) where she gave life to Yolanda Cadena in two seasons, it was not the only one of the surprises that the theater actress also gave.

The figure from the small screen who debuted in 2010 in the production of “Triumph of Love“, and now stellar in the production of José Alberto” El Güero “Castro along with José Ron, turned everyone upside down with his beauty and his statements.

The presenter of “Dancing for a Dream“Livia Brito Pestana, 35, shared the challenges that still remain in the world of television.

The native of Havana, opens up to new possibilities and different roles such as playing a man and if the character deserves it, “kissing a woman” would not be an impediment to play it.

As he hinted at the drivers, whom he highlighted, he would be willing to do almost everything for the professional aspect and even announced that “he has already received some proposals.”

On the other hand, he showed his position regarding participating in productions in little clothing to which he said that in cinema, if he would be animated or in theater; on television it is somewhat more complex, according to what the actress shared with other Televisa productions.

It should be remembered that Livia Brito Pestana, forged her career with productions such as “Italian girl is coming to marry”, “Doctors: Line of life”, “Abismo de pas! Ón”, among many others.

After a strong scandal that took her away from the screens for part of 2020 and 2021, the daughter of Rolando Brito and Gertrudis Pestana returned to acting with the plot based on the Colombian hit “La Dama de Troya”, which she stars alongside José Ron.