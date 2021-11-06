Livia Brito in flirty photos poses from behind between leathers | Instagram

“La Desalmada” Livia Brito once again conquered her followers thanks to some photos that she shared recently showing off her beauty and tremendous figure.

For a couple of years the popularity of Livia brito began to grow exponentially, quickly her fame grew as a soap opera actress, thanks to her talent and especially her beauty.

She took advantage of it to become a true tiktoker and influencer, she also has a YouTube channel, but she is even better known for being actress.

In her photos, the model and actress of Cuban origin is again wearing one of the costumes that she used for October 31, also known as Halloween or in Latin America, Halloween, the one worn by the beautiful Brito Pestana was that of a character from a famous franchise, we are talking about Tom Rider.

The first films of this famous character were interpreted by the American actress Angelina Jolie, who to date is an icon of fashion and Hollywood celebrity.

The time my babies enjoy of light is the true time lived, let’s enjoy every moment, every moment, every second, “shared Livia Brito.

Apparently Brito was in a kind of somewhat rustic garden, in the background you can see a fountain, decorations with some stones and where it was standing it seemed that it was a banana plant, with long and wide leaves.

In the second photo we see her in the same place, but a little closer, focusing on her beautiful face and her beautiful hazel eyes, the effect of editing her photos makes her beauty stand out even more.

This time the coquette Livia brito she decided to wear her costume in full, so she also included her character’s long braid, which she was playing around with a bit while posing for the camera.

It has been 19 hours since the protagonist of “Italian Girl Comes to Marry” released in 2014, which by the way she starred alongside José Ron as in “La Desalmada”, shared this publication which already has 164,164 red hearts.

Among the 674 comments we find several that do nothing more than show her beauty, some even asked her how she did to maintain her beauty, she herself has shared part of her secret, balanced diet and a lot of exercise.