Livia Brito, with all her charm is captured from the garden | Instagram

Livia Brito, from the garden, showed all her charm by appearing down from a yard in a winter outfit with a red hoodie and hat.

The actress, Livia Brito, showed her silhouette from a beautiful garden in which she appeared with a red outfit that prepares her to receive the winter season.

The interpreter of “The soulless“, who will embody characters like Fernanda Linares placeholder image, She was very relaxed from a beautiful garden from which she shared a placid moment on her Instagram account, from where she wrote the caption: “Cranberrie”, #liviabrito #alo #enjoy #life #drop.

Immediately, the reactions for the remembered actress of novels like “The Pilot“(2017-2018),” Doctors: Life Line “(2019-2020),” I love you. I love you “(2013-2014) among others, they did not wait.

Until today, Livia brito, accumulates several subscribers from his Instagram account who faithfully follow his steps and react to each of his publications.

Livia Brito, with all her charm, is captured from the garden. Photo: Instagram Capture

The snapshot of the popular “queen of Tik Tok “, Livia brito, and a prominent figure in social networks such as Instagram or YouTube, ended up accumulating 101,559 likes in the publication, among other reactions.

“Beautiful, mishap, You are very beautiful and very pretty, God bless you, Always very beautiful, Beautiful, God bless you, Always very beautiful, Beautiful, You look beautiful, in that outifit Livia, thank you for your good vibes and simplicity! !, Happy Thanksgiving Beautiful, Buu why is photo Number 2 not complete ?, My baby of light so beautifulaa “.

They were some of the messages that fans dedicated to the actress, who debuted in 2010 as Fernanda sandoval, and later, collaborate in productions including “Abismo de pas! ón”, (2012), “De que te quiero, te quiero” (2013-2014), “Italian girl is coming to get married” (2014-2015) and recently “Doctors: Life Line”.

It is not the first time that the remembered collaborator of the reality show, “Dancing for a Dream“in (2014), Livia Brito Pestana, appears in this type of postcard.

In days gone by, the film actress was also in films such as “The Perfect Dictatorship“, shared a series of photos in which he allowed himself to be captured in the grass, in a kind of picnic and accompanied by a large basket and some huge pumpkins frequently used in Halloween celebrations.