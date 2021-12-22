Livia Brito, without makeup and in a casual look makes them fall in love | Instagram

Livia Brito reappears in a new snapshot in which she showed off a more casual look and her beauty could be seen once again by her fans.

The pretty actress, Livia Brito, who has starred in several Televisa projects being “The soulless“The most recent reappears again in a photo he shared with his 6.8 million subscribers on Instagram.

The interpreter of “Fernanda linares placeholder image“Who once again shared credits with José Ron, in the production of José Alberto” El Güero “Castro, appears with hair that looks a bit wet and a gray top with thin straps that seem to be part of a sports outfit.

Life gives you unexpected things, sometimes good, sometimes bad, but they always come with learning, enjoy it, EVERYTHING HAPPENS! @aloyoga.

Livia Brito, without makeup and in a casual look, makes them fall in love. Photo: Instagram Capture

The actress, who will debut in the production of “Triumph of Love“In 2010, he has distinguished himself by his love of a healthy lifestyle, practicing various disciplines, one of them is yoga.

She was the one who was in charge of sharing some of the moments during one of her training sessions and it was precisely “originally from Ciego de Ávila, Cuba“, who has stood out as a faithful practitioner of this discipline.

“You forgot #bebesdeluz, I adore your beauty, That’s right, everything always comes with a purpose beautiful Livia never stop enjoying life everything happens for something, Blessings, Take care of yourself, Beautiful, Every day that passes you look more beautiful doll Kisses, Hermosaaa, Precious beautiful beautiful sweethearts, beautiful woman, Livia, you are a woman with sublime beauty, your beauty is extraordinary, you are unmatched, you are unique, Beautiful, “reads the comments dedicated to the 35-year-old famous, who in the end accumulated 134. 180 I like it.

Livia brito, born on July 21, 1986, daughter of actor Rolando Brito and Gertrudis Pestana, starred in one of the series-novels that catapulted her into the world of Mexican television, “The Pilot“, (2017-2018), where she played her own, Yolanda Cadena Lesmes.

With other productions that precede it such as “That I love you I love you“(2013-2014),” Italian girl is coming to get married “(2014-2015), and among the most recent the production of” Doctors: Line of life “(2019-2020), Livia Brito Pestana forged an artistic career after graduating of the CEA of Televisa.

The “model“who today has also stood out as” the queen of tik tok“He frequently shares content through his social networks where he inspires his followers with various training routines.

It has been the same Livia Brito Pestana who has shared various routines with her coach and sentimental partner, Mariano Martínez, with whom she has appeared from the gym to on some of their trips together.

The actress of works such as The Postman and films that include titles such as “The Perfect Dictatorship“He has made his partner his faithful companion on many of his adventures.