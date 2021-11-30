Livia Brito in tight leggin and top looks more than the waist | Instagram

Livia Brito showed with facts that her little waist is only one of the many qualities she possesses, the “cuban“She walks backwards and a cute set of tight leggings and crop top left them mesmerized.

The actress Livia Brito, appears in one of her most recent Instagram stories walking on her back, attracting several glances with her silhouette and a waste of physical qualities.

The interpreter of “The soulless“She is a faithful assiduous to the fitness life and is her own”Fernanda Linares placeholder image“who documents his trainings through his social networks.

The “queen of tik tok“, he shares his routines through the various platforms where he increasingly attracts a greater number of followers, such as on Instagram where to date he already has 6.7 million subscribers.

Livia Brito in tight leggin and top looks more than the waist. Photo: Instagram Capture

The beautiful and curvy “originally from Ciégo de Ávila, Cuba“, she figured from her back walking towards a glass door that led to a room, however what would most capture the attention would be her flirtatious silhouette in which the fruits of her dedicated hours to exercise can be appreciated.

The model, who has made the covers of magazines like “H men“, who will forge his career by debuting in” Triunfo del Amor“ In 2010, she was the center of attention by showing off her physique in a form-fitting outfit with a beige leggings and a white crop top.

The daughter of actor Rolando Brito and Gertrudis Pestana, gathered her long hair in a high ponytail which allowed her stylized silhouette to be appreciated while her faithful “aLIVIAnados” could appreciate her charms from their backs.

The beautiful presenter of “Dancing for a Dream“Whoever also acted in works such as” El Postero “and films such as” La Dictadura Perfecta “, wasted sport with the most flirtatious ensemble.

At the bottom of the video you can read a small label in which the actress of novels such as “Italian girl comes to get married“(2014-2015) or” Doctors: Lifeline, “added the caption @ aloyoga.com.

The unforgettable “Yolanda Cadena” in the novel series, “The Pilot“(2017-2018), which consolidated the career of Livia Brito Pestana in television, could very soon return to the screen in a second season in José Alberto’s telenovela,” El Güero “Castro,” La Desalmada “, inspired in the Colombian success, “The Lady of Troy“.