Livia Brito has received a “scratch” from Niurka who recently thought about the past scandal that the actress of La Desalmada starred on the beaches of Quintana Roo against a paparazzi last 2020.

The “TV actress“Livia Brito, would generate discontent for her attitude and it would be Niurka Marcos herself who would have sent her a strong warning accompanied by some insults, they say.

The “ex-wife of Juan Osorio“advises Livia brito, remembered for her debut in Triumph of Love in 2010, that “do not leave your house” if you do not want to be seen by the press, however, not everything stopped there.

If you don’t want to be photographed, or you don’t want to be paparazzi, or you don’t want to be seen, then don’t go out, eat at home, create resources, the “Aventurera” actress advised sheltered.

Livia Brito would be insulted by Niurka after the attitude of La Desalmada with the press. Photo: Instagram Capture

“You’re going to be worth m $% &”

Niurka Marcos herself was approached by the media and after being questioned about this controversy, very much in her style she did not stop advising her “countrywoman” and would even launch strong “insults”

But I think that it is a great problem, “paisanita”, in which you are getting into, because you live and depend on advertising, and if you anger the press, it will not fight you, and if they veto you, you will be worth it for pure m # $%, the also “Cuban” commented forcefully.

Currently, the original of Ciego de Avila, Cuba, Livia Brito Pestana and her partner, Mariano Martínez, face a lawsuit from paparazzi Ernesto Zepeda.

Niurka Marcos did not hesitate to warn the social media celebrity, Brito Pestana, who has conquered platforms such as Tik Tok and Instagram with 6.5 million subscribers so far, that the media could “boycott” his career.

Recently the stellar protagonist in melodramas such as “Italian girl comes to marry” (2014-2015), “I love you, I love you” (2013-2014) and the endearing “Yolanda Cadena” in “The Pilot“In two seasons (2017-2018) he again released controversial statements.

The one born on July 25, 1986, Livia Brito Pestana, again expressed her position regarding her relationship with the press.

The also presenter of “Dancing for a Dream“who has also acted in plays such as” El Cartero “and Mexican film productions such as” La Dictadura Perfecta “, recently hinted that he does not want to be captured by the press without prior consent.

It should be remembered that so far, the daughter of the actor Rolando Brito and the ballet dancer, Gertrudis Pestana, has not been able to establish agreements to resolve the legal situation that she faces today after the lawsuit filed by the photographer Ernesto Zepeda on the beaches of Quintana Roo , last July 2020.

