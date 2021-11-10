Livia Brito meets Kimberly Loaiza at her KLFEST | Instagram

Important personalities attended the KLFEST of Kimberly loaiza recently, among them the flirtatious Cuban actress Livia Brito, who proudly shared some stories about it.

Livia brito He was one of the many guests who participated in the famous party of the famous youtuber, which she herself mentioned that she liked it so much that she was thinking of holding another.

The beautiful protagonist of La Desalmada, shared two videos and a photo in a single publication, eleven hours ago and undoubtedly became a favorite of several of her Internet users.

Perhaps just knowing that both Kimberly Loaiza and Livia Brito appear together is something that would undoubtedly attract more than one of them, especially since they are wearing daring outfits.

The Cuban is wearing a flirty look and ready for the disco, she is wearing leather pants that perfectly suits her beautiful legs and charms, to highlight her parts even more she is wearing high-top black sneakers.

The striking thing about her outfit was the top, because she is only using a piece of fabric in a literal way, this top is undoubtedly one of the most flirtatious and revealing she has worn to this day.

This garment is silver in color, it is completely uncovered all over its back, fastened with a tiny ribbon although it looks more like a thread, as you can see in its videos it is more than evident that it does not wear anything under said top, it seems that it has a a little cold!

Thanks to a new style of photography or video that they incorporated perhaps at the entrance of the party, it was a 360 ° camera, so in the case of Livia brito its figure can be appreciated at all angles as it goes around several times.

Kim Loaiza FEST – Best Solo Kimberly Loaiza I love you beautiful, “wrote Livia Brito.

Apparently La Lindura Mayor and the flirtatious actress have become very good friends, in the next photo she shared in said publication, she appears with Kim Loaiza posing in front of a print with the logo that was made for Best Alone.

You can also see the brands of Kimberly Loaiza, Tiktok and Space Music, in the last video the flirtatious actress appears again alone posing a little for the cameras, despite the fact that the final video lasts only a few seconds it is just as flirtatious as the first and the photo.