Livia Brito, did not miss the opportunity to celebrate a very special moment with her followers to whom she shared a carousel of images in Instagram where it celebrated its 6.5 thousand subscribers.

The “Cuban actress“, Livia Brito, remembered for her debut in 2010 in the telenovela”Triumph of Love“and now” La Desalmada “, took advantage of a series of photos to thank his loyal fans and welcome new users who have joined his great virtual fandom.

Livia brito, who recently played “Fernanda Linares placeholder image“is one of the most acclaimed on the social network without forgetting applications such as Tik Tok and” YouTube “where he constantly shares content with his followers.

# Bebésdeluz we are now 6.5 Million Thank you very much for all your love and support. They are the best today and always. I love them! commented the native of Ciégo de Ávila, Cuba, followed by a heart emoji and a face. #liviabrito “aLIVIAnados #BebesDeLuz #Amor #cariño #losmejores #parati

It was the message that the co-star of the Televisa melodrama released on July 5, wrote in gratitude to her fans in one of the postcards that accompany the session in which she wears an outfit White shorts and a very casual white sweatshirt.

“The soulless“She wasted her beauty as often happens and it was she who is shown capturing her own session from her cell phone.

It didn’t take long for the 35-year-old actress, daughter of actor Rolando Brito and the dancer, Gertrudis Pestana to accumulate various comments and reactions in the snapshot in which she added 226,017 likes.

Livia Brito Pestana, modeled in a series of photos abroad with a lighter outfit which did not prevent her loyal followers from noticing the beauty of the actress who has registered high levels of rating after her participation in the plot itself that this Friday 29 of October, comes to an end.

Love you, For many more #aLIVIAnados, great, You deserve it beautiful I love you so much we go for more I love you, Love youu, So precious, Divinaaaa, Bella, You deserve it, you are a very good ACTRESS, charismatic, affectionate and very attentive, it is read in the comments towards the also presenter.

In this first snapshot, the “model“she reiterated once again because she has been chosen over and over again as one of the faces that have shaped various projects on Televisa.

She was also the interpreter of remembered characters like “Yolanda Cadena” in “The Pilot“, or other melodramas like” Abismo de pas! ón “, Italian girl is coming to get married”, “I love you I love you”, “Triumph of love” and many others, has shown that it can dominate almost any trend and color .