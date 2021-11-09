Livia Brito invites you to a picnic, with a relaxed outfit and boots | Instagram

Livia Brito shared a new session with her followers after the “cuban“will be shown in a relaxed attire from the garden.

The actress, Livia Brito, showed a relaxed outfit from the garden in which she welcomes the month of November, the interpreter of The soulless He once again captures the attention of his followers with a high-necked blouse and boots above the knee.

The interpreter of Fernanda Linares placeholder image, provoked several reactions in the postcard that he shared with his faithful 6.6 million subscribers before whom he is shown in a simple picnic with a tablecloth and some large pumpkins around, questioning his “babies of light.”

A delicious picnic with v1n1to … Who doesn’t fancy it? She commented, who would you invite to a picnic? #liviabrito #picnic #november #enjoylife

Livia Brito, from the garden, wears a relaxed outfit and boots. Photo: Instagram Capture

The social media celebrity Like Instagram and Tik Tok, he quickly became the target of various comments and reactions from his fans.

I would invite you, do you agree? Beautiful, You are so beautiful I am speechless with such beauty, But what a beauty, Beautiful, Cool, Precious !!! But what a beauty, I love you, Pretty, were some of the comments dedicated to Livia Brito Pestana.

The “originally from Ciégo de Ávila, Cuba“The 35-year-old has gained enormous popularity in social networks, so in a matter of minutes the actress who debuted in 2010 in the telenovela”Triumph of Love“, accumulated 127, 272 Likes on the snapshot.

With a beautiful house in the background, Brito Pestana, placed a tablecloth in a part of the garden on which he placed a basket and other elements with which he set the snapshot.

The famous, who starred in productions like “The Pilot“where he collaborated in two seasons (2017-2018)” I love you I love you “(2013-2014),” Italian girl is coming to marry, “(2014-2015), recently concluded his collaboration in the production of José Alberto, “El Güero” Castro, of which he anticipated, there would be a second part.

The “assiduous to fitness life” has become one of the favorites of her followers who every day praise the actress on series such as “Doctors: Life Line” on Televisa.

Although now Livia Brito Pestana enjoys great popularity, it was not always like that since she recalled, in the beginning they were not easy after revealing some conflicts with some members of a production.

The presenter of “Dancing for a dream”, stated that she had a conflictive working relationship with the flow manager, “because of her I learned what it was to pay the right to the floor,” the actress shared in works such as “El Postero” and tapes such as “La Perfect Dictatorship “.

The one recognized with the ACTP (Association of Theater Critics and Journalists) award, Brito Pestana, shared that due to the tense relationship between the two, she knew what it was to pay the floor fee.