Livia Brito leaves her jacket open to show off her interiors | Instagram

Once again the famous actress who plays Fernanda Linares, the protagonist of the telenovela “La Desalmada”, once again conquered her fans on Instagram, Livia Brito showed her charms in her black lace interiors.

Thanks to the fact that the beautiful Cuban was posing with a striking black jacket and a wide belt with which her narrow waist stands out, this beautiful star of soap operas and entertainment has stood out thanks to her content on Instagram.

The publication he shared an hour ago on his official account is a flirt Photo in which she is posing like a queen.

In the image we see Livia brito With her short hair and thanks to the light that is reflected behind her, it seems that she has a bright golden on her head.

As is the custom in Brito Pestana to accompany each of its publications with an intense and deep reflection.

Love is irrational, the more you love / love someone then the less logical everything has, but little bit … Is that the most beautiful thing? Love and let my babies of light love you, “said Livia Brito.

The place where the photo was taken, which although it cannot be perfectly distinguished is in Orgánico Hotel Boutique, thanks to the name of the hotel you could give you an idea of ​​the place, in this place where you can enjoy the mountain in Mexico.

This site is surrounded by gardens and vegetation that highlights the beauty of the place, especially when this flirtatious actress walks around the place.

CLICK HERE IF YOU WANT TO SEE THE PHOTO.

It seems that Livia brito She is posing behind some lavender plants, and that despite being in the foreground it is she who is in focus.

With this new publication, the beautiful 35-year-old actress has accumulated 58,290 red hearts in addition to 482 comments so far.

In short, the actress who made her debut eleven years ago in the Mexican telenovela “Triunfo del amor” playing Fernanda Sandoval, who, although she was not the protagonist of this melodrama, was the guideline for her success in Mexican soap operas.

Brito has the habit of referring to her followers as “aLIVIAnados”, this nickname is affectionately for her fans who adore her, so the love that her followers feel towards her is reciprocal, so she always tries to pamper her followers.