Livia Brito, shared with her “relieved“a session in which he appears wearing a very relaxed outfit and shared part of the session in a new video of which he showed his 6.6 million subscribers:” Today we have a new photo “reads a caption.

The actress, Livia Brito, shared with her “babies of light” a session in which she appears from a garden, this shortly before traveling to the port of Acapulco, the prominent television figure, who has distinguished herself as a popular celebrity on social mediaYes, she was very positive and a song shows it.

Livia Brito, pours her charms on the grass, in a music video. Photo: Instagram Capture

The interpreter of Fernanda Linares in The soulless, is captured by the camera while modeling on a red checkered tablecloth and several large pumpkins around it, accompanied by a basket simulating a beautiful picnic at sunset.

The originally from Ciégo de Ávila, welcomes the month of November and captures the attention of its followers with a high-neck blouse and boots above the knee.

The “model” who debuted in 2010, with the role of “Fernanda sandoval“He published the first image of this session a few hours ago in which he questioned his followers.

A delicious picnic with v1n1to … Who doesn’t fancy it? She commented, who would you invite to a picnic? #liviabrito #picnic #november #enjoylife

The actress of novels like “Triumph of Love“(2010) who has become famous on Instagram and Tik Tok mainly, quickly became the target of various comments and reactions from her fans in one of the images she shared a few hours ago.

I would invite you, do you agree? Beautiful, You are so beautiful I am speechless with such beauty, But what a beauty, Beautiful, Cool, Precious !!! But what a beauty, I love you, Pretty, were some of the comments dedicated to Livia Brito Pestana.

The famous 35-year-old did not wait long to know the reactions of her faithful “aLIVIAnados” as she calls her fans who left 127, 272 likes in the snapshot.

With a beautiful house in the background, Brito Pestana, placed a tablecloth in a part of the garden on which he placed a basket and other elements with which he set the photograph.

The popular “Yolanda Cadena” in “The Pilot“where he collaborated in two seasons (2017-2018)” I love you I love you “(2013-2014),” Italian girl is coming to marry, “(2014-2015), recently concluded his collaboration in the production of José Alberto, “El Güero” Castro, of which he anticipated, there would be a second part.

The “assiduous to fitness life” Livia Brito Pestana, has become one of the favorites of her followers who day by day praise the actress of series such as “Medicos: Línea de vida” by Televisa.

The presenter of “Dancing for a Dream“, who will also collaborate in plays such as” El Postero “and films like” La Dictadura Perfecta “is traveling in Acapulco at the moment when she is invited by youtuber Kim Loaiza.

The one recognized with the ACTP (Association of Theater Critics and Journalists) award, Brito Pestana, shared the moment upon her arrival at the famous beach site.

We have just arrived in Acapulco, beautiful sea, we are here because we are going to a Kimberly Loaiza event, I am not going to tell you much so that you can see … it is the launch of something

He anticipated “Livi”, while circulating in an outdoor cart, which in some beach places are known as “spider” or “pneumonia”.