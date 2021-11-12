Livia Brito in leather pants shines at the Kimberly Fest | Instagram

Livia Brito left all the followers in love from Acapulco where she recently appeared when she was invited to one of the presentations of Kimberly loaiza.

The actress, Livia Brito proved to be an exceptional figure and from Acapulco, the 37-year-old famous gave her support to the well-known youtuber.

The interpreter of Fernanda Linares in the telenovela “The soulless“He also revealed his marked silhouette which stood out with tight black pants and a silver top that revealed a large part of his back.

The native of Ciégo de Ávila, Cuba, Livia Brito Pestana, who on October 29 finished the recordings of José Alberto’s telenovela “El Güero” Castro, left everyone hypnotized with her beauty.

Livia Brito in leather pants shines at the Kimberly Fest. Photo: Instagram Capture

Through her Instagram account, the actress of “The stars”, Shared with his 6.6 million followers images and videos of his visit to the port after being invited to one of the presentations of the youtuber, Kimberly Loaiza.

Kim Loaiza Fest Best Alone @ kimberly.loaiza I love you beautiful, reads the description of the video shared by the remembered presenter of “Dancing for a Dream.”

Although Livia Brito started her career by debuting in the production of “Triumph of Love”, In 2010, one of his most memorable appearances was the production of La Piloto (March 7, 2017: Two seasons).

The interpreter of “Yolanda Cadena Lesmes“Whom he played in the two seasons of the production that began in March 2017, caused a shower of praise and praise in one of his most recent videos.

Ellonixxx, Gorgeous, Beautiful, Liviaaa, Cute, Beautiful !!! How beautiful, Greetings @liviabritopes, Uuufff empowered women together, But what beautyaaa, How beautiful, Beautiful, My pilot, Linda, were some of the reactions that can be seen in one of the images that the internet celebrity shared.

About two days ago, Livia Brito Pestana, shared the image through her social networks, which generated 376,274 likes followed by 2,097 comments, which included reactions.

The outstanding tik toker and acclaimed Instagram star was shown just a few days ago in the middle of his arrival on the site of the republic which shared his “babies of light” as he calls his fans through one of his stories on Instagram.

The actress of other productions such as “Abismo de Pas! Ón” (2012) “De que te quiero, te quiero” (2013-2014), “Italian girl is coming to marry” (2014-2015), “Doctors: Life Line “(2019-2020), among others, he traveled in the company of his partner and a member of his team.

Brito Pestana who will participate in productions such as “Dancing for a Dream”, In 2014 and in 2018, in“ Descontrol ”, he appears on his journey through the place.

On this occasion, the actress of plays such as “The postman”She did not travel alone and it was in an instant that she turned the camera of her cell phone to capture Mariano Martínez, her partner who has become her companion in adventures.

It is worth mentioning that Livia, 35, remained absent from television after a series of scandals that she starred in on the beaches of Quintana Roo.

In the midst of her constant content on platforms, the actress of films such as “The Perfect Dictatorship“and” Flying Low, “etc., also inspired his ever-growing virtual community to stick to a fitness lifestyle and thus take care of their health.

Now, success is smiling again at Livia Brito, who in her participation in the melodrama inspired by the Colombian drama “La Dama de Troya” has swept audience levels.