Livia Brito caused a great impact by showing off her flirty silhouette in the middle of the ceremony of the Latin Grammy in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The “cuban“, Livia brito, who just a few weeks ago starred in the melodrama “The soulless”, Attended the Latin Grammy ceremony in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The remembered melodrama star “The Pilot“(2017-2018), she arrived with all her charm at the gala wearing an outfit that would turn heads.

Livia Brito opens a silver dress at the Latin Grammys and falls in love. Photo: Instagram Capture

The now acclaimed interpreter of Fernánda Sandoval in “Triumph of Love“It would be one of the ones that most stood out in the middle of the parade of great stars.

Livia Brito Pestana wore a very tight dress that highlighted her silhouette, however, it was a large opening in her leg that captured the most attention.

LATIN GRAMMY AWARDS 2021 LAS VEGAS? Hair: @jayrua _glam, Makeup: @sincitymua, Dress: @michaelcostello, Jewelry: @charlieapson #latingrammys #liviabrito #personoftheyear, read in the comments of the publication of the native of Ciégo de Ávila, Cuba.

Definitely, Livia brito she stole several hearts as she passed through the red carpet, the beautiful hazel-eyed star exuded elegance and glamor as she passed,

As can be seen in the snapshot shared 14 hours ago, the “famous”She gathered up her hair and chose simple silver earrings, leaving all the prominence to the maxi dress itself, which she combined with strappy sneakers.

Immediately, the loyal fans of Livia brito They reacted with 202,862 likes on the publication, among other reactions such as messages and emojis in which they highlighted their qualities.

Duraaa , Woah !, Bellaaaa, Hermosa, Parabéns linda. Obrigada, Wow, you are spectacularly beautiful and very charming, Wooow, how beautiful you are, my love, you love me, Fine.

You are a woman with great all-natural beauty. A beautiful face makes you different. Your beautiful body is a sculpture of a beautiful woman. Greetings Livia and may your success continue. God bless you.