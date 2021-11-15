Livia Brito overflows her beauty in a micro beach outfit | Instagram

Livia Brito overflows her beauty in a micro beach outfit in a photograph that circulates from the platform of Instagram.

The “actress“Livia Brito again caused a stir by wearing a blue and green suit in which she not only wasted beauty but also caused various reactions among users of a fan page.

Livia brito was featured on the cover of a well-known magazine, a moment that was taken up by one of the accounts that circulate in the famous social network of photographs that the interpreter of The soulless.

Livia Brito overflows with her beauty in a micro beach outfit. Photo: Instagram Capture

How beautiful, Precious woman can be read in the comments dedicated to the interpreter of “Fernanda Linares”.

With her hair down, the “TV actress“, originally from Ciégo de Ávila, posed outside with a garment that mostly highlighted her qualities, as well as inspiring her” aLIVIAnados “

The “Tik Toker“35-year-old who resumed his acting career by starring in José Alberto’s production” El Güero “Castro, a plot inspired by the Colombian soap opera,” La Dama de Troya “, took several hearts out of the way.

Livia Brito Pestana, who went through a difficult time in her career due to a strong controversy after being captured by a photographer on the beaches of Quintana Roo, was once again a success in one of Televisa’s productions with high audience levels.

The interpreter of “Fernanda sandoval“, the role with which she debuted in Mexico in 2010, in” Triunfo del amor “she added 40 likes in the publication in which her followers fell in love with her beauty.

In this first snapshot, the “model” reiterated once again why she has been chosen over and over again as one of the faces that have shaped various projects on Televisa.

There is not a day that Livia Brito Pestana does not make everyone fall in love with her particular features, and her sophisticated way of wearing each garment or outfit, this time a white bathing suit, made her star in a flirty postcard.

She was also the interpreter of remembered characters like “Yolanda Cadena” in two seasons of the novel series, “The Pilot“, and other melodramas such as” Abismo de pas! ón “, Italian girl is coming to marry”, “I love you I love you”, “Triumph of love” and many more, has shown that it can dominate any trend and color.

During the summer season, it has been light colors such as white or bronze, even olive green or platinum colors that the actress in works such as “El Postero” or films such as “La Dictadura Perfecta”, has become her main allies of fashion.

Even the well-remembered presenter of “Dancing for a dream”, Livia Brito Pestana, has also pleased her followers by showing herself in lace interiors, which has left several fans with her popular charm.