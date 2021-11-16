Livia Brito from the armchair, discovers her charms in a robe | Instagram

Livia Brito left the fans of a fan page speechless by being very flirtatious by opening her robe a little to discover some of her charms while she appears from a comfortable armchair.

The “actress“, Livia Brito, was captured in what seems like a photo session of which a fan page dedicated to the interpreter of La Desalmada, was in charge of circulating, accumulating several likes.

The beautiful justice, “Fernanda Linares placeholder image“role that played in the production of José Alberto” El Güero “Castro, fell in love with its beauty and some of its charms that almost escape under the vaporous garment of which some black suspenders stand out.

Livia Brito from the armchair, discovers her charms in a robe. Photo: Instagram Capture

The TV actress who will debut for the first time on screen with the telenovela “Triumph of Love“In 2010, she caught all eyes in the clothing that covered the necessities of the acclaimed Instagram celebrity.

What a s3xy and beautiful my queen, is read in the comment that accompanies the publication of the original from Ciégo de Ávila, Cuba.

The “daughter of actor Rolando Brito and Gertrudis Pestana” has distinguished herself not only for her career on television, cinema and theater, but also for its beauty, which on this occasion its loyal fans were in charge of praising.

The compliments and compliments were not lacking for the famous protagonist of “Doctors: Life Line“, the reactions from the loyal users did not wait through messages, hearts and 99 Likes.

Beautiful my love I love you, Hello beautiful I love you baby, were some of the comments.

The interpreter of “Yolanda Cadena Lesmes“, in two seasons of the series-novel,” La Piloto “, (2017-2018) is one of the most acclaimed personalities on the platforms where to date he has 6.3 million followers.

After Livia Brito Pestana 36 years, he will add hits like “Italian girl comes to get married“,” I love you, I love you “,” Abyss of passion “among others his participation in the melodrama of” La Desalmada “, inspired by the Colombian hit” La Dama de Troya “, would surpass high audience levels.

The presenter of “Dancing for a Dream“Whoever appeared in works such as” El Postero “and tapes such as” La Dictadura Perfecta “, could return in another installment of the production, according to what it would reveal in one of his past stories on Instagram.

Which will surely keep his “aliens” like the popular “Tik Toker”, he calls his fans, very aware of their next steps.