Livia Brito unseats JLO and shows her charms on video | Instagram

Livia Brito made an elegant parade of charms wearing a short pink dress with which the interpreter of “The soulless“He remembered JLO. Could it be that he would overcome her?

The actress, Livia Brito, reappeared on social networks, and it was from her official Instagram account that she is highlighted today “queen of tik tok“He left all his fans speechless by showing his imposing silhouette.

Without a doubt, the “Diva del Bronx” is an inspiration to many, and Livia brito It is no exception, the famous soap opera actress, who celebrated her 35th anniversary on July 21, remembered Ben Affleck’s current partner in a very funny way in a video.

BABIES THERE IS A NEW VIDEO ON MY YOUTUBE CHANNEL, go see it! Link in my bio #liviabrito #jlo #pinkypromise, read in the description of the snapshot.

Livia Brito unseats JLO on video, with a short dress. Photo: Instagram Capture

The “instagram celebrity“Where to date it accumulates 6.7 million followers, Livia Brito Pestana, reappears in a new video that she shared with her faithful” aLIVIAnados “, as Livia calls her great virtual community.

With a short satin dress, accompanied by a matching cape, Livia Brito Pestana models down a corridor with a slow motion effect which also allowed us to distinguish thin garments with glitter that she was wearing on her calves.

The actress, who made her debut with great success in the novel “Triumph of Love“in 2010, and featured in Televisa productions such as” Abismo de Pasión “(2012),” De que te quiero te quiero “(2013-2014),” Italian girl is coming to get married “(2014-2015), among many others , accumulated a total of 69,400 likes.

The video, shared just a day ago, accumulated various reactions and messages from the faithful followers of the “originally from Ciégo de Ávila“, who will collaborate as the presenter of” Dancing for a dream “.

“I saw it, I loved it, it was nice to know you a little more I love you, take care of yourself, blessings @liviabritopes, Beautiful my soulless! The new wonder woman, Beautiful, All a Queen, Not your best outfit, Hello my love, a pleasure to see you after a long time, Precious my love “.

They were some of the comments towards the theater actress in works such as “El Postero” and tapes in which titles such as “appear.Flying low“and” The Perfect Dictatorship “.

It is worth mentioning that recently, Livia Brito Pestana, whom many remember mostly for the novel, “La Piloto” (2017-2018), was one of the guests on the “Pinkypromise” program, where her followers were able to learn more about her.