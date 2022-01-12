Livia Brito shows off curves in a white coat from the beach | Instagram

Livia Brito enjoys her beach vacation to the fullest and a couple of photos captured her in a white coat that showed her curves while playing with the sand.

The “TV actress“, Livia Brito, featured in a new carousel of images taken from the beach in which she is shown playing with the sand while her marked curves peek out from under a long white coat that she used to complement her beach outfit.

With black glasses that covered his gaze from the intense sun, Livia britoShe wasted smiles showing her happiness as she modeled in the middle of the sea with a two-piece set in white that can be seen under the bathing suit she wore and almost touched her feet.

“Escaping and having fun on the beach is what I enjoy the most in life … never lose your inner child and don’t stop enjoying every moment that life gives us, my babies. What do you like to do on the beach?” #liviabrito #beach #sun #sand #sea #fun #vacations.

It reads in the description of the actress of “The soulless“, the successful production by José Alberto” El Güero “Castro who starred as” Fernanda Linares “.

Livia Brito shows off curves in a white coat from the beach. Photo: Instagram Capture

The “instagram celebrity“, who has gained more and more popularity, conquering more hearts thanks to his frequent content, reaches almost 7 million with 6, 8 million users who follow his every step.

The remembered interpreter of “Fernanda Sandoval”, character with whom she debuted in the novel “Triumph of Love“, he shared the photographs 15 hours ago with his faithful community of” aLIVIAnados “, as he calls his fans, who did not hesitate to react to the publications in which he accumulated a total of 231. 014 I like it.

The famous 35-year-old, born on July 21, 1986, Livia Brito Pestana, let out her inner child and in several postcards she figures playing with the sand and how she describes, this is her way of enjoying one of her favorite places where he has escaped on several occasions.

In the last days of 2021, the “queen of tik tok“, documented her trip to the beaches of Xcaret, according to a series of videos that she shared in her stories and where she appeared accompanied by Mariano Martínez, her partner and personal trainer.

At the beginning of this 2022, the daughter of actor Rolando Brito and Gertrudis Pestana, continues to share moments from paradisiacal destinations, so it is presumed that the native of Ciégo de Ávila, Cuba would have taken a long vacation and this site would be one of her favorites.

Pure beauty, commented his colleague and partner in the last production @verojaspeado, which was accompanied by other publications.

How cool

I love to see you happy, enjoy life like the song: In the sea life is more tasty blessings heart you deserve all the best take care of yourself,

Greetings livia beautiful José Olivares,

Super stunning superrrrr body,

Beautiful mermaid that you continue to enjoy to relax and escape from everyday life and recharge.

Greetings livia beautiful José Olivares

Sometimes you just have to enjoy who we are, what we do and what we have. Greetings my girlfriend.

The beauty of a woman is MUI Bella, a true princess.

LIVIA you are a woman in the body of a goddess, your beauty is divine, besides you have a great charisma, you are also a very intelligent woman, you are unbeatable, you are unique.

They were some of the comments for the actress of important titles like “Italian girl comes to get married“(2014-2015),” That I love you, I love you “(2013-2014),” La Piloto “(2017-2018),” Doctors: Life Line “(2017-2018), among many others.