Livia Brito wears a statuesque silhouette in a patterned brown look | Instagram

Livia Brito shows off her marked silhouette in a brown print set in full vacation that revealed her contest measurements.

The “TV actress“, born on July 21, 1986, Livia Brito, models in a couple of photographs with all the security of possessing one of the most imposing figures on the small screen.

It has been through the Instagram platform where Livia Brito Pestana has gained great popularity, adding 6.8 million subscribers to date.

The presenter of “Dancing for a Dream“, who has earned the title of” queen of Tik Tok “, has documented her constant dedication to a fitness lifestyle, one of the keys that would contribute in part to achieving her current body measurements.

Livia Brito in brown print, her curves steal sighs. Photo: Instagram Capture

The famous one for debuting as “Fernanda Sandoval” in “Triumph of Love“, in 2010, so also in the series-novel”The Pilot“, (2017-2018), production that catapulted the career of the native of Ciégo de Ávila, Cuba.

Livia Brito Pestana, reappears in some photos shared from a fan page inspired by the “cuban“, where he received a shower of compliments and several hearts.

It was before the end of 2021 when the presenter of “Dancing for a Dream“He documented on his social networks one of his most recent trips to Xcaret, although he has also visited Acapulco, and” Valle de Guadalupe “, in Baja California.

The famous 35-year-old, who dabbled as “model“In the middle, she undertook a new adventure on the arm of her boyfriend, Mariano Martínez, and they moved to one of the most visited places in the Mexican Republic.

The actress, who appeared in other productions such as “Abismo de Pasión” (2012), “De que te quiero, te quiero” (2013-2014) “Italian girl is coming to marry” (2014-2015), “Doctors: Line of vida “(2019-2020), among other melodramas, accumulated a total of 15. 416 likes in total.

Beautiful body, I love you !!!!!, muaccccsss ¡¡¡, Totally perfect! Beautiful …. Beautiful, Beautiful, Wow.

They were some of the messages that the users of the account dedicated to the remembered presenter of “Dancing for a dream”, who also appeared in the play “El Cartero” and Mexican tapes such as, “La Dictadura Perfecta”