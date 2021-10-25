Livia Brito reveals incident in bed scene: I turned red | Reform

Livia Brito is one of the most popular actresses today, however, the “cuban“He revealed that at some point, one of the scenes would have caused him a lot of embarrassment:” I turned red, “he commented.

The “TV actress“, she shared one of the moments that she has had to live in her career, for Livia Brito, some of the scenes would not be easy the first time, especially one of the scenes that she performed in bed where, in addition, the wardrobe played a bad thing past, confessed

The social media celebrity, shared the moment in which a slip in her wardrobe, led her to show one of her friends what would embarrass her a lot, she commented Livia brito on his YouTube channel.

A friend has left me, she went for a walk without my realizing it, recalled Livia Brito in the middle of a dynamic: “Uncomfortable questions”, with her fans:

One of the most shameful moments that she would have to live in her career as an actress, the one now popularized Tik Toker and prominent Instagram figure with 6.5 million followers on Instagram reiterated the painful situation that he would live in front of the entire team present on set.

The also theater actress in works such as The postman and Mexican films such as “La Dictadura Perfecta” mentioned that without realizing it, one of the patches that the actors used to avoid exposing themselves completely to the production would have dropped

The current interpreter of Fernanda Linares in the production of “El Güero Castro”: “The soulless“first appeared on screen in 2010 in the soap opera”Triumph of Love“in which he ended up showing more than the team he collaborated with, this was his traumatic debut on television.

The famous 35-year-old actress, Livia Brito Pestana, who years later consolidated her career in Televisa projects such as “The Pilot“(2017-2018), playing” Yolanda Cadena Lesmes “in two seasons, refers that initially, her inexperience on stage would cost her to” look ridiculous. ”

Apparently, far from what might be believed, for the daughter of actor Rolando Brito, they did not occur as naturally as she would expect, since the presenter of programs such as “Dancing for a Dream“He was also gaining experience through mistakes.

In the midst of it, he also faced unpleasant relationship situations with some of his peers.

The one born on July 21, 1986, Livia Brito Pestana, shared that a tough stage was being the victim of discrimination by a floor manager of the novel in which she played “Fernanda sandoval“, supposed daughter of” Victoria Ruffo “and sister of William Levy in the plot.

The one recognized with the ACTP (Association of Theater Critics and Journalists) award, Brito Pestana, shared that due to the tense relationship between the two, she knew what it was to pay the floor fee.