Livia Brito stands out dancing salsa in a flirty red dress | Instagram

From Las Vegas the beautiful Cuban Livia Brito conquered her millions of followers, when she shared some videos dancing salsa and enjoying the Latin Grammy, with a beautiful Red dress that surely stole everyone’s glances.

The flirtatious actress and model shared some videos 21 hours ago enjoying the gala and the stage performances of the various artists who performed.

Livia brito She always finds a way to surprise and amaze her followers, thanks to her exquisite figure and curves that would make anyone sigh just by looking at her.

It may interest you: Aleida Núñez boasts her exquisite figure with a black dress

22 hours ago, curiously, she shared a publication where she wears this beautiful dress full-length, which is something quite revealing, both at the height of her legs and at the top of her charms.

The designer in charge of making this beautiful piece in red was Michael Costello, being that Livia tagged it in her publication.

Livia Brito stands out dancing salsa in a flirty red dress | Instagram liviabritopes

The protagonist of Italian Girl Comes to Marry and La Piloto, two successful soap operas, showed that the Cuban flavor is in her veins, she was dancing a little salsa with all the possible rhythm despite wearing this ostentatious and flirtatious dress.

CLICK HERE IF YOU WANT TO SEE THE VIDEOS.

The famous 35-year-old actress was wearing a pair of silver chain earrings and her hair was loose, but with a kind of gathered back, as for her shoes they were black with silver details with bracelet and embedded stones.

curiously Livia brito She was not the only celebrity who was enjoying this impressive party where Angela Aguilar also left more than one shocked by wearing a beautiful sky blue dress.

Around Brito Pestana there were also other attendees who danced a bit enjoying the atmosphere that this great awards ceremony for the best of Latin music emanated.

Thanks to the fact that the dress of the Cuban flirt, who has already lived in Mexico for more than 10 years, had an opening in the upper part, her charms seem to be about to peek out, however her designer would see to it that this does not happen.

The tone of the dress of this peasant beauty of the vedette Niurka Marcos was so intense that it attracted attention even though the place was a bit dark with some lights in blue colors.