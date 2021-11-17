Livia Brito wears a red bodysuit with lace details | Instagram

Star of important Mexican soap operas, the beautiful actress of Cuban origin Livia Brito delighted several Internet users with a couple of photos where she shows off her charms, she was wearing a red bodysuit with some lace details.

See to Livia brito She is always charming, because her beauty and especially her curves could hypnotize anyone once they turn to see her.

Despite the controversies in which she has been involved during the last year, her popularity has not decreased for a single day, on the contrary, it seems that it increased even more with the controversies, especially in the case of the paparazzi who photographed her without your consent.

It may interest you: Alicia Machado wins La Casa de los Famosos, goes against Spanic

The Cuban flirt and star of “La Desalmada” in addition to “La Piloto”, tends to share content on her social networks that causes sighs among her fans over and over again.

Livia Brito wears a red bodysuit with lace details | Instagram liviabritopes

A little over a year ago, an Instagram account dedicated to her only shared a couple of photos where she is wearing a beautiful bodysuit design, although it also appears to be an evening gown, with lace details on the front.

CLICK HERE IF YOU WANT TO SEE THE PHOTOS.

Livia brito she is sitting enjoying the sunlight that filters through a window, while she is ready to have a bliss in the bathtub surrounded by white candles just as Jennifer Lopez likes it, when she travels it is what she likes to be in her room .

The flirtatious 35-year-old actress holds a beautiful red rose with a tall stem and some green leaves that still adorn the beauty of this flower.

In the description they commented “My face says it all. How do they put this photo?”, Surely whoever wrote it was a devoted admirer of the actress.

Although to tell the truth there is another possibility that is not far from reality, is that Livia Brito may have alternate accounts to the official one, to also share content there more freely, as it happens with Kimberly Loaiza.

It would not be a surprise if this Instagram account is also managed by the Cuban coquette, because in the other we see her perhaps in a slightly more formal way since she publishes a lot of content about her projects and the companies she has worked with.

The account itself indicates that it is its fans who created it, so far it has 141 publications and 1,260 followers, it may be starting, but it is on the right track choosing excellent content to publish.