Livia Brito asks her fans Who doesn’t fancy her? | Instagram

Known for being the possessor of an unparalleled figure in addition to her talent as actress, the beautiful Livia Brito has the taste of Cuba in her veins, she recently craved her fans with a photo that she just shared asking them if they wanted it.

This beautiful soap opera actress and model on Instagram as well as in other advertising campaigns has stood out for her beauty, once again she showed us why she is one of the Internet users’ favorites.

Even though she was not showing as much skin as many would expect to see from her, although in reality Livia brito Only on a few occasions has she exposed her curves, she has done it with tight garments, which look great on her.

This Cuban beauty was wearing clothes that we rarely see them on, and that nevertheless make her pretty figure look perfect, she was wearing a wide dress that looked like a huge sweater, it was long-sleeved with dropped shoulders.

This reached the middle of her legs from what can be seen in the image, because she was sitting down, it cannot be appreciated perfectly, Brito Pestana, protagonist of the telenovela “La Desalmada”, also wore a pair of brown boots that reached above his knees.

In the image she shared just 26 minutes ago on her Instagram account, Livia Brito looks more than beautiful, she looks full of peace and enjoying an afternoon with a delicious picnic, ready to enjoy a drink made with grapes and processed in barrels. of wood.

Who doesn’t fancy it? Who would you invite to a picnic? “Wrote Livia Brito.

Livia is surrounded by pumpkins, it is like an autumn and post Halloween combination, enjoying an afternoon accompanied by a delicious drink and perhaps some desserts that are perfectly enjoyed with said drink.

The place where Livia Brito is found seems to be the part of a front garden of a beautiful house that can be seen in the background of the image.

You are so beautiful I am speechless with such beauty “I would invite you, would you accept?” Some fans commented.

Despite having little time since he shared the photo quickly, some netizens did not hesitate to react and write some details in his comment box, as usual they do not miss the opportunity to be among the first.