Livia Brito a sporty look and denim shows her waist

Livia Brito appears in a photograph in which she shares a new experience with her followers, the beautiful one “cuban“She revealed more than a sporty look and showed her little waist.

The actress, originally from Ciego de Ávila, Cuba, Livia Brito, appears from some fields in one of her many trips, it should be said that the prominent figure of Instagram has traveled some destinations in the Mexican Republic.

In one of the most recent postcards in which it appears Livia brito, the interpreter of “The soulless“, he reappears from a huge field and with a sporty look he gave some smiles for his faithful” aLIVIAnados “.

With a flirty denim blouse tied at the waist, black pants and a sports cap, the “actress who debuted in Mexico in 2010” in “Triumph of Love“he dedicated a message to his” babies of light “under a beautiful blue sky.

Traveling is much more beautiful than just seeing where you are, it becomes a permanent change in your life. #life #liviabrito #vacations #moments #pleasure.

The interpreter of “Fernanda linares placeholder image“, in the production of José Alberto” El Güero “Castro, shared his trip to Baja California a few months ago.

At that time, the “model“, Livia Brito Pestana, shared some snapshots on one of her tours of the Valle de Guadalupe vineyards, a site where she also traveled the v1no route.

One of the main activities of the place is precisely the oenological industry, which has led them to win international medals, for which the remembered actress who played “Yolanda Cadena Lesmes” in “The Pilot“, (2017-2018), toured some of its various attractions.

The member of Televisa, who also collaborated in other projects such as “Abismo de Pas! Ón” (2012), “De que te quiero te quiero” (2013-2014) “Italian girl is coming to get married” (2014-2015), ” Doctors: Life Line “, among many others, chose the place on the recommendation of many of his followers.

In addition, the site has great popularity among various entertainment figures, and apparently, there have been some well-known stars who have been captivated by the wonders of this corner of Mexico.

The Instagram celebrity who has also stood out for venturing into cinema, with projects such as “The Perfect Dictatorship”, as well as plays such as “The Postman”, decided not to remain curious and judging by the images I really enjoy his past stay.