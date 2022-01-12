Livia Brito enjoys the beach in a tiny swimsuit | Instagram

With one of the most flirtatious videos that Cuban actress Livia Brito has shared, she has once again conquered her followers, while wearing a flirtatious Swimwear two-piece in white.

You will surely recognize the famous Cuban compatriot of Niurka Marcos, due to her projects in famous Mexican soap operas where she has had the opportunity to appear as the protagonist in several of them.

East video shared it Livia brito Through his Instagram stories, where by the way he asked his followers if they would like him to share photos of that session.

Later the flirtatious actress of Cuban origin would share these images through his feed on Instagram precisely.

Despite the fact that the video he shared is against the light, his figure can be appreciated perfectly, especially thanks to the tiny white swimsuit with which he was playing with the waves of the sea.

From the beach or anywhere else Livia Brito will always surprise her audience | Instagram liviabritopes

In addition to these cute little two pieces, Livia was also wearing a white cover up just like her swimsuit, this one just tied in the front at the top with a couple of little ribbons.

While playing with the waves a bit with little kicks, the figure of Livia brito She looked even more stylized, thanks to the constant workouts and routines she has in the gym, you can perfectly appreciate the results in her shapely legs and marked abdomen.

It seems that Brito Pestana is on vacation enjoying the beach, although it is not known specifically where he was, the closest places to Mexico City where he currently lives are Cancun and Acapulco, or at least the most recurrent by the actress.

Livia Brito as a successful businesswoman

Like other personalities in the medium, the flirtatious Cuban actress has also ventured into the world of entrepreneurship, surely on more than one occasion you will have seen in her stories or her Instagram feed promoting some girdles.

She herself uses these accessories that have helped her mark even more her delicate waist, which is becoming narrower and with a beautiful marked abdomen.

Surely when the millions of Internet users who follow his Instagram account see the results of this girdle, they will surely have thought more than once about acquiring said piece.