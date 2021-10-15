Livia Brito shows off shapely legs with micro shorts, pictured | Instagram

The beauty actress of Cuban origin Livia Brito protagonist of the Mexican soap opera “The soulless“He shared a new post on his Instagram account where he appears showing off his shapely legs in a flirty outfit.

Thanks to a micro short that this Cuban beauty is wearing, it is that her beautiful legs became the protagonist of said publication, which she shared exactly 2 hours ago.

Livia brito He has been dedicated to showing the gym results for a long time, although he has always had an exquisite figure, it was not until his popularity began to be more liked by the public that he began an arduous routine of exercises with which improved her curves.

Although today it is very normal to see celebrities undergo certain aesthetic adjustments, there are a few that are limited simply to exercise and keep their figure as normal as possible.

One of the clearest and most obvious examples is that of Livia brito who has also been in charge of letting us know, since he continually delights his fans with some of his routines.

Although he has also given us images once the exercise is over while he is removing the girdle he uses to generate more heat and make his waist sweat a little more and thus be able to mark his silhouette, showing his abdomen.

Livia Brito shows off shapely legs with micro shorts, pictured | Instagram liviabritopes

In this new photograph we see her sitting on a bench, apparently she is in a kind of garden or rather a park from what can be seen behind her, enjoying the pleasant natural scenery that inadvertently adorns her beauty dressed in white.

Livia Brito Pestana is wearing an outfit consisting of two pieces, a micro shorts and a sweater, both in white as mentioned, apparently this 35-year-old beauty was taking a selfie when someone else captured the moment.

Babies of light we are already 6.5 million, thank you very much for all your love and support. They are the best today and always. I love you! “Wrote Livia Brito.

In addition to calling them babies of light, the beautiful actress also refers to her fans with affection with the nickname “aLIVIAnados”, combining the word with her name in the middle, it was the perfect combination.

Two hours ago she shared this image and she already has 91,094 red hearts in addition to 628 comments, where, like her, they celebrate with excitement because she managed to increase the number of her followers, which will undoubtedly continue to increase