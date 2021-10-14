Livia Brito boasts the secret of her silhouette and her charms | Instagram

The flirtatious actress of Cuban origin and protagonist of the telenovela “The soulless“Livia Brito has stolen the hearts of thousands of fans who have seen her show off again, which could be the secret with which she keeps her charms firm

This beautiful star of Mexican melodramas continues to conquer the whole country, not only with her appearances on the small screen, but it has been thanks to her social networks that her fans and millions of followers have fallen in love with her even more.

It has been precisely two hours since the beauty actress He began to pamper his fans with this new video, on his official Instagram account where he maintains his 6.4 million followers so far.

In these images we can see how clearly it is that she manages to maintain her exquisite figure, although it could be a secret since not all celebrities share their exercise routine Livia brito he is not afraid to do so.

It is then that thanks to the exercises that are seen on the screen, we get an idea of ​​what we could do to have our charms firm as the Cuban flirt does.

Livia Brito boasts the secret of her silhouette and her charms | Instagram liviabritopes

Don’t count the days, make the days count, Muhammad Ali, physically strong mentally indestructible “, commented Livia Brito.

At the beginning of video We see her doing push-ups holding herself with her arms and her knees, these are precisely for women to do, they are a little less heavy than if you supported yourself with your feet.

Later he lifts weights using a rubber band or perhaps he only does some stretching, you cannot see all the exercise he does with this device.

CLICK HERE IF YOU WANT TO SEE THE VIDEO.

Followed by the garters, we see her raise and lower her leg on a high step and then the other, which is also another device she uses in the gym.

At the end, he does some lifts with his arms and ends his session, showing off the girdle he is wearing which he has been promoting for a few weeks.

As expected, the reaction he has from his fans and friends is immediate, among them is his co-star Cecilia Galliano who said some words of support for him to continue with his routine.

In just two hours Livia brito She already has 10,190 views and 143 comments telling her that she looks beautiful as usual.