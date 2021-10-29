Livia Brito How did you feel about José Ron? La Desalmada confesses | Instagram

Livia Brito attended the program this Friday morning “Today“and responded to all questions, including about José Ron, the”cuban“He surprised with his answers about” Pepito “, as he calls his telenovela heartthrob.

The “Cuban actress“, Livia Brito, responded to the questions by Raúl” El Negro “Araiza and Andrea Legarreta about their participation in The soulless, a telenovela that he starred with actor José Ron, with whom he coincided again after several years, he mentioned.

Livia Brito Will you miss José Ron? La Desalmada reveals in Hoy. Photo: Instagram Capture

Livia brito and José Ron showed an undoubted chemistry in the middle of the scenes of the production of José Alberto “El Güero” Castro, so inevitably the theme emerged, the “originally from Ciégo de Ávila“Cuba commented on the reasons after being questioned by Araiza.

Son Pepito I like him so much, I think the nicest thing that you meet again with a partner is that you already know how he works, it’s much easier because you have more confidence, answered the 35-year-old famous, after seeing some of the more scenes romantics with her co-star.

Livia Brito and José Ron returned to work together so together with the kissing scenes they made gave rise to various speculations, in the past they both starred in the story called “Italian girl comes to get married“, where the romance of fiction would pass into reality.

So “El Negrito”, who also returned to acting in the production inspired by La Dama de Troya, collaborated with the “Cuban” and the Jaliscience actor, José Ron.

Meeting him again was very nice, confessed the native of Havana.

The character of Fernanda Linares placeholder image and Rafael Toscano, again excited viewers about this reunion after seven years of having collaborated together on the screen, however, Livia Brito Pestana made clear the deep affection she feels for the actor, based on the professional aspect.

The daughter of actor Rolando Brito, debuted on the screen in the telenovela “Triumph of Love“In 2010 as” Fernánda Sandoval “, later other opportunities would come in” Abismo de pas! ón “,” De que te quiero, te quiero “and” Médicos: Línea de vida “(among his latest appearances).

The former host of Dancing for a DreamHe would also demonstrate his talent in the theater in the play “El Postero” as well as in the cinema with “La Dictadura Perfecta”.

The model and “youtuber“He is today one of the most acclaimed celebrities on social networks, particularly on Tik Tok and Instagram, where he shares constant content with his” aliens. ”

Livia Brito, would touch the doors of fame by starring in the series-novel “The Pilot“, in which he collaborated in two seasons, so very possibly La Desalmada, which comes to an end this Friday, November 29, could once again have a second half.