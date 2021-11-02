Livia Brito, uncovers marked abdomen in challenge fit on Instagram | Instagram

Livia Brito would have shared a series of Instagram stories in which she wears a mark abdomen After completing a fitness challenge, there is no doubt that the “Cuban” is a very disciplined woman, particularly when it comes to her figure.

The “Cuban actress“Livia Brito, is a faithful assiduous to a healthy life and frequently shares with her virtual community some of the best routines that have kept her with an impressive silhouette.

The slender performer of Fernanda Linares placeholder image She stays in shape and for this she relies on important keys such as constant exercise routines, it was in one of her most recent Instagram stories in which the native of Ciego de Ávila showed a “fit challenge”.

Livia Brito, uncovers marked abdomen in challenge fit on Instagram. Photo: Capture

With a set of black top and tight white sports leggings, Livia brito she uncovered her steel abdomen, revealing the little squares that the protagonist of “The Pilot“he has achieved during his constant training.

If you want a strong and healthy challenge, start the change TODAY, read in one of the descriptions that accompanies one of the videos of the 35-year-old famous.

The prominent television figure, who debuted in 2010 in the telenovela “Triumph of Love“in which he gave life to” Fernanda Sandoval “, he has shared on different occasions some tips to show off a more stylized silhouette.

In addition to showing herself in photos from the gym or doing some exercises, the interpreter of “Doctors: Life line“He uses some girdles, some of them, are specifically when exercising while others wears them casually under the clothes he uses to record or attend a work engagement.

The presenter of “Dancing for a Dream“, he stopped starring in José Alberto’s melodrama” El Güero “Castro shortly after the end of last October.

The film actress in films such as “The Perfect Dictatorship”, Livia Brito Pestana, would have anticipated that the drama inspired by “The Lady of Troy” would star in a second part.

So surely, the 6.6 million Instagram subscribers of Livia Brito Pestana will continue to testify to their personal care through their constant content on social networks.