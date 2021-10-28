Livia Brito, “sencillita”, with red micro dress in Tik Tok | Instagram

Livia Brito drives the users of the popular video platform crazy again in Tik Tok, from which she appears in a flirty red dress that barely covered her charms pointing to the hearts of her fans: “Sencillita”.

The “TV actress“Livia Brito, she has become quite a”social media celebrity“and frequently shares content particularly from Tik Tok and Instagram.

It was on this occasion that the actress of The soulless, shared with his followers a new video in which he appeared in a flirty red silk dress and which completely marked his stylized silhouette.

#sencillita #parati #foryou #tranquilita, reads the description of the recording in which he accumulated 829.2k reactions as well as some comments.

Livia Brito points to the heart in red micro dress at Tik Tok. Photo: Instagram Capture

The interpreter of Fernanda Linares placeholder image, Livia Brito Pestana, imposed the rhythm once more and exposed the fruits of her disciplined lifestyle in a choreography in which she would simulate one of the actresses of the television series that have become very popular in recent years .

As the song continued, a caption appeared in the header reading the message:

When they tell me: Stop taking photos, that is useless, wrote the native of Ciégo de Ávila, Cuba.

With her abundant loose black hair, Livia brito would captivate his admirers of the popular application, the one featured in “Instagram“She has declared herself a fan of sharing diverse content, something that would even cause conflicts during the recordings of the production of” El Güero “Castro, the 35-year-old artist herself would reveal.

Mariano Martínez’s girlfriend, shared in a series of Instagram stories that she constantly received calls for attention during the scenes of the telenovela since she also “youtuber“He always looked for any moment to make his videos.

Something that he assures has become his “hobby” and the best way he finds to relax, something that his followers are undoubtedly the most grateful for.

Today, Livia Brito, with 6.6 million subscribers, completed the recordings of the television project that was inspired by the drama “La Dama de Troya”, which was starred by the also theater actress Along with Jose Ron, which will conclude its last chapters next November.

Apparently, as the film actress would announce in “The Perfect Dictatorship”, the telenovela released just last July 5 would arrive in a second part as revealed by the presenter of “Dancing for a dream” in one of her stories.

The actress who debuted in 2010 in “Triumph of love”, and will reach her maximum fame in series-novels such as “La Piloto” (2017-2018) would return in a second adaptation of the plot, although she did not reveal more details at the moment.

It is worth mentioning that currently the actress of Médicos: Línea de vida “and other Televisa productions is involved in a strong controversy after a” d3manda “by the photographer, Ernesto Zepeda, who had a confrontation with the actress last 2020 on the beaches from Quintana Roo.