Livia Brito has the key to the great body that steals the eyes | Instagram

Livia Brito, if we talk about one of the most beautiful famous artists in the show, “The soulless“would certainly occupy an important place on this list, the”cuban“She has a great body and a beauty that attracts anyone.

The actress, Livia Brito, figure in a snapshot in which she appears in profile, which allowed us to appreciate her sculptural silhouette and her powerful area at the height of the waist with a highly marked abdomen, a product of the disciplined fitness life.

The interpreter of “Fernanda linares placeholder image” in the melodrama produced by José Alberto “El Güero Castro”, and inspired by the Colombian hit, “The Lady of Troy“was featured in a snapshot that circulates from a fan page in which he appears dedicating part of his day to training.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE PHOTOGRAPH.

Livia Brito has the key to the great body that steals the eyes. Photo: Instagram Capture

With some weights in her hands, the outstanding one “queen of tik tok“, who now has more and more followers on Instagram with 6.7 million subscribers, boasts a marked abdomen with a striped crop top and a dry green bodysuit.

My love, how beautiful you are Livia Brito, Like 100: +), There is a perfect body without surgery, all based on exercise and a good diet and above all, discipline, what a cool body you have, Precious, The best, You’re beautiful.

If something enjoy Livia brito She is to take care of her silhouette, which is why she would share in past interviews, exercise became part of her daily routine since she was little.

The daughter of the actor Rolando Brito and the dancer, Gertrudis Pestana, prints a lot of constancy since it is also one of her favorite hobbies, something that the native of Ciego de Ávila, Cuba, shares with her partner, Mariano Martínez.

Brito Pestana, whom many remember for his debut in “Triumph of Love“Like” Fernanda Sandoval “, she not only boasts an imposing and marked silhouette but also promotes a line of personal care products, both reducing girdles, accessories as well as a line to preserve healthy skin.

The endearing actress of “The Pilot“telenovela in which he appeared in (2017-2018) in addition to other productions such as” Abismo de Pasión “(2012),” De que te quiero, te quiero “(2013-2014)” Médicos: Línea de vida “(2019- 2020), among others, inspires its aliens through notorious changes which it shows in flirty outfits that leave more than one user sighing on the networks.