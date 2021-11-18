Livia Brito, from Las Vegas, captures her best moments | Instagram

Livia Brito, shares a series of recent images from Las Vegas, Nevada, in which the interpreter of “The soulless“, Livia brito Pestana looked elegant and “magnificent”.

The actress, Livia Brito, made her faithful alienates participate in the best moments she enjoys in the American city in Las Vegas.

The interpreter of The soulless He toured the city of Las Vegas where at this time he has enjoyed the view to the fullest in these places.

Wasting an elegant style, Livia brito she walks through the streets in which she was captured very happy, even during her visit she has not missed the opportunity to visit its popular casinos and other emblematic sites without missing, of course, the large luminous advertisement that indicates the name of the city.

Livia Brito the “Cuban” raises her arms in a new adventure. Photo: Instagram Capture

A carousel of images documents the new journey of the native of Ciégo de Ávila, Cuba who chose to wear a casual style with black leggings, tennis shoes and a white blouse and at the same time formal, with a blazer on top in a neutral color.

Las Vegas, baby! Swipe and tell me which is your favorite photo, it reads in the description of the famous, who invited her followers to capture the best photo.

The performer of roles as “Yolanda Cadena Lesmes“in two series novels of”The Pilot“(2017-2018), as well as” Medicos: Línea de vida “, among his most recent projects, was the target of various praise and comments.

Spectacular and beautiful, Bela, All Livia, You look beautiful, You deserve all the happiness in the world !!, Bellaa, How beautiful, Las Vegas and you? The most beautiful, Beautiful !! All were the reactions from the followers of the Tik Toker.

Livia Brito Pestana is one of the most beloved figures on the photo platform where today she accumulates 6.7 million followers, so her fans follow her every step.

However, Livia Brito did not move to that place just as a casual walk, tonight the Latin Grammy 2021 ceremony will take place, to which the remembered actress of “Triumph of love”, a project in which she debuted in 2010 Maybe he intends to go tonight.

The edition will begin at 7pm with a pre-event special that will be hosted by Ana Brenda Contreras, Carlos Rivera and Roselyn Sánchez.

Even Galilea Montijo was another of the figures who was absent from Hoy’s morning when she was invited to the ceremony that will be held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena for which a spectacular show has been prepared, as it transpired.