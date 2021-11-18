Livia Brito in open dress, surpasses Aracely Arámbula | Instagram

Livia Brito wears a red dress with which she wasted great coquetry with a deep opening in the neck surpassing the one worn by the beauty Aracely Arambula in a past photograph.

The actress, Livia Brito shared a snapshot with her 6.7 million subscribers in which she appears in a very striking red dress that captured the eyes of her faithful “relieved“.

Livia brito was captured in a series of photographs and videos that the interpreter of “The soulless“shared through her Instagram stories, the famous artist who turned 35 on July 21 was the target of various praise and comments.

The one remembered with the character of “Yolanda chain” on “The Pilot“, a story that she starred in in two seasons of the series (2017-2018), appears in a long red maxi dress to the floor while Livia brito, models from the city of Las Vegas, everything indicates.

Livia Brito in an open dress, surpasses Aracely Arámbula. Photo: Instagram Capture

The celebrity of Instagram where to date it has 6, 7 million subscribers, it exposed its charms through a deep opening both in the upper part and in the area of ​​its very legs that can be seen under the dress.

Me & Vegas, wrote Livia Brito Pestana in the post in which she also credited her imaging team. Hair @jayrua_glam, Makeup: @sincitymua, Dress @michaelcostello, Jewelry: @charlieapson #latingrammys #personoftheyear.

With silver earrings and wet hair styling, the Television star, shared one of her most captivating sessions so her fans did not waste time to comment and support the famous with various compliments.

Precious, Divine, I love you very much, Beautiful, Queen, they commented to the remembered presenter of “Dancing for a Dream.”

The native of Ciégo de Ávila, Cuba, Livia Brito Pestana, accumulated a total of 160,646 likes in the same publication that was shared 12 hours ago.

The actress of works like “The postman“It would surpass the dress that a few years ago, the”ex of Luis Miguel“He would shine in one of the scenes of the Telemundo production in which he participated,” La Doña “, inspired by the novel written by Rómulo Gallegos.

“The Chule“Like Livia Brito, she wore a tight red dress with a large opening at the front and, on the contrary, shorter than that of the actress in” La Dictadura Perfecta “which left Arambula’s beautiful legs visible.