Livia Brito, a little red riding hood from a Thriller on Tik Tok | Instagram

Livia Brito captivated in one of her recent videos in Tik Tok, wearing a costume of red Riding Hood the celebrity of social networks, it seems like something out of a story, but on Halloween and with the Thriller song in the background: “Trick or Treat?” it reads in the description.

The “Cuban actress“, Livia Brito, the”queen of tik tok“where he has exceeded 9 million users, he shared one of his most recent videos on two of his accounts, he wore a short little red riding hood dress and black boots above the knee.

Livia Brito, as Little Red Riding Hood from a Thriller on Tik Tok. Photo: Capture

With the theme of “Thiller“from Michael Jackson,”The soulless“, who has 6.6 million followers on Instagram, accompanied the publication with a short message and hashtags, the video amassed a total of 3,419 likes.

Trick or Treat? #liviabrito #liviabritopes #alivianados #tiktok #reels #halloween

Followers of the fitness life assiduous, would be shocked after appreciating the appeal of Livia brito in all its glory, the famous 35-year-old celebrated Halloween wearing a little red riding hood costume in a flirty version.

The beautiful interpreter of “Fernanda Linares” in the melodrama of “El Güero” Castro, which ended its episodes last Friday, October 29, was the sensation when at one point she appeared with her long and beautiful hair behind a door with a boot black in hand.

The native of Ciego de Ávila, Cuba, magically became the character in the popular tale of Little Red Riding Hood, which some refer to, could also be inspired by a character from the “Resident Evil” video game saga, ” Ada Wong”.

Livia Brito Pestana, who debuted in 2010 in “Triumph of Love”, brought a greater realism to the costume with a makeup that shows a wolf scratch and some signs of l3s! Ones. In addition, the also “youtuber” carried some artifacts in her hand.

In another of the videos, the actress of novels such as “Italian girl is coming to get married”, “I love you, I love you”, “Doctors: Life line”, and the endearing “Yolanda Cadena” in two seasons (2017- 2018) asked the opinion of his faithful aLIVIAnados.

Babies of light, see how my costume turned out, thank you very much to @CASTILLODELTERROR, on the YouTube channel you will see all the costumes we chose.

The actress of works such as “The Mailman” and Mexican films such as “The Perfect Dictatorship” among others, invited her admirers to look for her outfit in that place where she assured, they would find the perfect look since “they had wonders.”

I loved it, and then they go to see the wolf, who did this to me, he pointed out the marks simulating scratches on his eye.

Later, the presenter of “Dancing for a dream”, Livia Brito Pestana, covered her head with the hat she wore in her dress and showed off her long boots under which her legs could be appreciated with a pair of fishnet tights.