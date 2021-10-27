Livia Brito uncovers and shows off a steel abdomen: Do it now | Instagram

Livia Brito reappears in a Photography with a steel abdomen which he exposed with a white outfit that he wore under a pink jacket.

The “Cuban actress“, accompanied the postcard shared 19 hours ago with an inspirational message from Livia brito, towards its community of followers, which number 6.6 million

Despite the scandals that the actress of The soulless, Livia Brito Pestana has gained more and more popularity on social networks, particularly on Instagram where she maintains frequent contact with her “light babies”, as she also calls her admirers.

Do it now #bebedeluz, then later it means never, @alo #liviabrito #style #inspiration #foryou #bebettter, reads the publication that accompanied the description of the image in which the native of Ciégo de Avila, Cuba looks very beautiful in sports outfit.

Livia Brito uncovers and shows off a steel abdomen: Do it now. Photo: Instagram Capture.

After the return of Livia brito to television in the melodrama in which he plays Fernanda Linares placeholder image In the Televisa drama inspired by the Colombian hit, “La Dama de Troya,” the “Tik Toker” would try harder not to neglect her healthy lifestyle with the demands of the project.

During 2020, the 35-year-old artist, born on July 21, 1986, completely focused on social networks where she shared funny videos or her keys to keep fit with various routines, in addition to some photo sessions.

In the middle of the soap opera recordings, Livia brito, found a way to combine her career with her facet as an “influencer”, sharing content through her social networks.

My life is based on Livia Brito, Perfect? Perfect is she, Totally true, Reinaaa, Hermosaaa, Guapísimaaa, Oww but your little face, Perfect, I love you, Beautiful, Pretty, is read in the comments along with various reactions that accumulated 102,088 likes.

Today Livia Brito Pestana, is one of the figures of the show with more popularity on the platforms and apparently, promises more projects at the door such as a second season of the production of José Alberto “El Güero” Castro.

The recent plot that will come to an end this coming November, the same as “Livi” stars alongside José Ron, with whom in the past she made the novel, “Italian Girl Comes to Marry.”

It would not be the first time that the interpreter of “Fernanda Sandoval” in “Triumph of Love“(2010), he collaborated in the second stage of a production such as happened with the series-novel” La Piloto “, in which he gave life to the famous character of” Yolanda Cadena Lesmes “.

The daughter of actor Rolando Brito, who has stated, “developed the habit of taking care of her figure since she was little”, has conquered the screen in various productions such as “Abismo de pas! Ón”, “De que te quiero, te quiero”, and “Doctors: Life Line” one of those that was his last participation before moving away months away from acting.

In the same way, the “model” with fine features and hazel eyes has ventured into other environments such as the theater in “El Cartero, the conduction in” Dancing for a dream “and in the cinema with productions such as” La Dictadura Perfecta “and some other titles.