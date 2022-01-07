Livia Brito in a white blouse and skirt captivates them on the catwalk | Instagram

Livia Brito wore an outfit in very basic colors and it was enough to turn the gaze when modeling like on a catwalk, in a white blouse and a circular black skirt that marked her waist and captivates everyone.

Again, the television actress, Livia Brito, is about to steal the looks by showing a video in which she models like on a catwalk only with a circular black skirt that marked her waist and combined with a white blouse.

The “instagram celebrity“, who currently has 6.8 million subscribers, shared a new video on social networks leaving his followers captivated by his beauty and flirtation.

Livia Brito in a white blouse and skirt captivates them on the catwalk. Photo: Instagram Capture

With a new video, the daughter of actor Rolando Brito and Gertrudis Pestana who was born on July 21, 1986 in Ciégo de Ávila, Cuba, released all her charm as she walked in front of the camera like a whole “model“.

The 35-year-old famous gave her look a more rocky look by wearing ankle boots to match the skirt and a black bag which she took from a chain.

Livia Brito Pestana became known after debuting in “Triumph of Love“In 2010, although before appearing on the screen, she dedicated a stage to modeling in front of the cameras, something that comes very naturally to her and that she also enjoys with her admirers.

Without a doubt, it was the role of “The Pilot“, in two seasons (2017-2018) where she gave life to” Yolanda Cadena “which catapulted” Livi’s “career in the world of telenovelas in Mexico.

But the same star and reality TV host like “Dancing for a Dream“He has shared one of his favorite hobbies and it is precisely to stay very close to his followers through the platforms and offering diverse content.

The star of productions such as “Abismo de Pasión” (2012), “De que te quiero te quiero” (2013-2014) “Italian girl is coming to marry” (2014-2015), is a faithful assiduous on social networks so the act of publishing on the platforms is a constant at various times in his life.

The beautiful hazel-eyed, who appeared in productions of plays such as “El Postero”, and films such as “La dictatadura Perfecta” (2014) and “Flying Low”, has shared moments of his most recent trips where he enjoys with friends and her boyfriend, Mariano Martínez.