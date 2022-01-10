Livia Brito in mint and white outfit falls in love in a mirror | Instagram

Livia Brito shared a new video in which she wears a tight white and mint outfit that allowed her Instagram fans to appreciate the fruits of her training from a mirror.

The “TV actress“, Livia Brito, takes a disciplined dedication to the fitness world, which her own“ aLIVIAnados ”could verify through the images she published in one of her recent Instagram stories.

In a white top and tight mint leggings, the 6.8 million subscribers to the “cuban“, who promotes a slim figure and products from the fitness world, managed to distinguish more than his great advances along with his steel abdomen.

The sportswear in mint color from Livia brito, He highlighted a particular detail which did not go unnoticed by his followers in the images that the famous captured in front of the mirror.

Livia Brito in mint and white outfit falls in love in a mirror. Photo: Instagram Capture

The silhouette of the “native of Ciégo de Ávila, Cuba”, was appreciated from different angles, which would surely make the pupil of her faithful “aLIVIAnados” enjoy.

Livia Brito Pestana, who scored another success when interpreting the novel “The soulless”, Has measures that have led her to stand out as one of the most beautiful in the middle of the show despite the scandals she has starred in.

Much of it is due to the perseverance that the artist who gave life to “Fernanda Linares”, has invested since she was little, since apparently, it has become an important part of her habits since then.

The celebrity, who made her television debut in 2010 in the melodrama, “Triumph of Love“, celebrated 35 years on July 21, would share that more than a hobby, exercise has been therapy on several occasions when things do not go as expected.

The remembered presenter of “Dancing for a Dream”, Who alternated soap operas with plays like” El Cartero “and in movies with titles like” La Dictadura Perfecta “, not only inspires his followers with routines and the plan of a healthy life.

Brito Pestana shares many of his sessions, and his frequent trips to the beach, this being one of his favorite places, which explains his most recent trip to Xcaret, where he traveled with his partner, Mariano Martínez, in addition to other places in the city. Mexican republic.

The personal trainer of the remembered “Yolanda Cadena Lesmes” in “The Pilot”(2017-2018), and many other productions, not only supported her during her controversial confrontation with a paparazzi on a past trip to Cancun.

The “nutrition advisor” of Venezuelan origin, has become the accomplice of many of the adventures that Livia Brito Pestana has carried out, from their frequent activity in social networks, they travel together and share their love for a healthy lifestyle.